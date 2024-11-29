Police say man struck vehicle with hatchet while yelling at driver

Police are seeking this man after he allegedly attacked a vehicle with a hatchet. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 29, 2024 5:24 pm.

Toronto police officers are trying to track down a suspect who allegedly walked up to a vehicle and began striking it with a hatchet.

Police say it happened on Wednesday, November 27, in the Centre Avenue and Armoury Street area at around 4:40 p.m.

For unknown reasons investigators say the suspect approached the vehicle with a hatchet and struck it several times while yelling at the driver.

The man then fled the area.

He’s described as being in his mid 30s, five foot six to five foot eight with facial hair.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a black jacket, black pants, white shoes, and was carrying a black and gray duffel bag with red writing.

