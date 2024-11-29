Postal workers union files unfair labour practice complaint over Canada Post layoffs

Canada Post employees and supporters rally at Canada Post headquarters in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. The union representing Canada Post workers has filed an unfair labour practice complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board over the layoffs of striking employees. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 29, 2024 11:18 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2024 11:40 pm.

OTTAWA — The union representing Canada Post workers has filed an unfair labour practice complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board over the layoffs of striking employees.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the layoffs are an “intimidation tactic” that violates the Canada Labour Code.

No details have been provided on the extent of the layoffs, which Canada Post has said are temporary.

Canada Post spokeswoman Lisa Liu says in a statement that the Crown corporation has received the complaint and is reviewing it.

Liu says Canada Post denies any violation of the labour code.

Related:

 

The strike by more than 55,000 Canada Post workers over wages and working conditions has hit the two-week mark.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

