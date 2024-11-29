Rookie spotlight: Raptors’ Jonathan Mogbo returns home to face the Miami Heat

Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) is fouled by Toronto Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo (2) during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) is fouled by Toronto Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo (2) during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Lindsay Dunn

Posted November 29, 2024 7:59 pm.

It’s a night of firsts and homecomings for Toronto Raptors rookie Jonathan Mogbo. As he steps onto the court at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Friday, he’s not just playing another NBA game — he’s fulfilling a childhood dream about an hour’s drive from his hometown of Wellington.

For Mogbo, this is more than basketball; it’s a family affair. Thanksgiving offered a chance to reunite with loved ones before tonight’s big game.

“It was great. I went back home, Fort Lauderdale, to my aunt’s house and got to have Thanksgiving over there,” Mogbo shared, grinning. “Had some great, great plates, so I only did two plates. I didn’t go crazy or anything! I didn’t go crazy.”

A rookie knows: moderation is key when game day is looming, but there’s no doubt that tonight’s matchup against the Miami Heat has an extra layer of significance for Mogbo.

When asked if this game had a special spot on his calendar, he admitted, “I mean, I look out for every game, but obviously this is close to home. So, you know, I have my family coming out. Their first time seeing me play an NBA game. So it’s gonna be fun, and, you know, can’t wait to see them after the game, but need to lock in first and get this dub.”

Mogbo isn’t playing for just one or two familiar faces in the crowd.

“I probably have about seven family members or friends,” he said with a chuckle. “You know, they got their tickets. It’s hard to do all the tickets. So I have other friends still coming to support. That’s the best part about it.”

The journey to this moment is a testament to Mogbo’s drive and determination. Growing up, the idea of playing on the Heat’s court wasn’t just a dream — it was a goal.

“I definitely had a feeling I was going to play in the Heat arena,” he reflected. “It’s a dream come true, you know, it’s close to home. And it’s going to be fun to see the family out here and, you know, getting them to see me play. So it will be a memorable moment.”

Oddly enough, Mogbo had never set foot in the arena until the Raptors’ morning shoot-around on Friday.

“I’ve never been here. This is my first time,” he said, wide-eyed. “Yeah, I saw the Dwayne Wade statue. But, you know, I don’t know if that’s really D-Wade. The court’s yellow, so it’s kind of different. But, you know, it’s definitely a good vibe in here.”

As Mogbo takes the floor Friday night, the moment will be a culmination of years of hard work and countless hours spent imagining this exact scenario. With his family cheering him on, and a childhood dream realized.

Top Stories

Trudeau and Trump meeting for dinner in Florida, source says
Trudeau and Trump meeting for dinner in Florida, source says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate, a source has confirmed to The Canadian Press. Trudeau's plane landed in West Palm Beach, Fla.,...

0m ago

Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend
Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend

Environment Canada is warning of snow squalls in parts of Ontario north of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) this weekend, with more than 75 centimetres of snow accumulation possible in some areas. The...

56m ago

John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC
John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC

John Herdman, embroiled in the drone-spying scandal that has dogged Canada Soccer, has resigned as coach of Toronto FC. Herdman was put in charge of the MLS team in late August after stepping down as...

4h ago

TTC secures funding to buy 55 new subway trains for Line 2
TTC secures funding to buy 55 new subway trains for Line 2

The Toronto Transit Commission is getting much-needed new subway trains to replace its aging fleet on Line 2. The federal government joined both the province and City of Toronto in a funding announcement...

4h ago

