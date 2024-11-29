Toronto police seek 4 suspects in Fashion District assaults

Police are seeking these four suspects in an assault investigation. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 29, 2024 1:59 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2024 2:22 pm.

Toronto police have released security images of four suspects being sought for allegedly assaulting three people in the city’s Fashion District.

Officers were called to the King Street West and Brant Street area at around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

Investigators say a group of four males assaulted three people, sending two to hospital with serious injuries before fleeing in a taxi.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1: medium build, early 20s. He was last seen wearing a black sweater with a green stripe on the sleeve, black pants, and black running shoes.
Suspect #2: medium build, early 20s. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket, black t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes.
• Suspect #3: medium build, early 20s. Clean-shaven with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants, and black shoes.
• Suspect #4: medium build, early 20s, with a short beard. He was last seen wearing a green baseball cap, a long-sleeved black t-shirt with a white logo on the back, black pants, and black shoes.

