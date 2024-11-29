TTC secures funding to buy 55 new subway trains for Line 2

A TTC subway car is seen
A TTC subway car is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted November 29, 2024 2:16 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2024 3:28 pm.

The Toronto Transit Commission is getting much-needed new subway trains to replace its aging fleet on Line 2.

The federal government joined both the province and City of Toronto in a funding announcement Friday that will see all three levels of government contribute $758 million each to the $2.3 billion purchase of 55 new subway trains for the Bloor-Danforth line.

The federal contribution is part of $1.2 billion the City of Toronto will receive over the next decade as part of the Canada Public Transit Fund program.

Opened in 1966, Line 2’s current fleet of 61 trains currently operating from Kipling to Kennedy will near the end of their useful life starting in 2026 while the current fixed-block signalling system has been in service for 58 years in some sections.

Related:

TTC officials had warned that if new trains weren’t forthcoming, they would need to start rebuilding the old ones which would present challenges with integrating them into the new signalling system being deployed across the entire transit system.

The derailment of the Scarborough RT in July 2023 raised even more concerns about the state of good repair along Line 2.

“Today’s announcement from all three governments means we will be able to immediately get moving on ordering new subway trains for Toronto,” said TTC Chair Jamaal Myers. “In September the Board gave our CEO authority to issue the RFP for the trains as soon as funding was confirmed. We will move as quickly as possible to get new trains and install a modern signalling system, ensuring the long-term reliability of Line 2 for riders.” 

At its board meeting in September, the TTC issued RFPs for 55 replacement trains for Line 2 and 15 expansion trains for the Yonge North Subway Extension and Scarborough Subway Extension. The expansion trains are fully funded by the Ford government.

It’s uncertain when the new trains will arrive but the TTC had indicated if orders were placed by March 2025 the first trains could could be available by 2030. At Friday’s announcement, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland confirmed the new trains will be built in Thunder Bay.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC
John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC

John Herdman, embroiled in the drone-spying scandal that has dogged Canada Soccer, has resigned as coach of Toronto FC. Herdman was put in charge of the MLS team in late August after stepping down as...

5m ago

Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend
Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend

Environment Canada is warning of snow squalls in parts of Ontario north of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) this weekend, with more than 75 centimetres of snow accumulation possible in some areas. The...

3h ago

Males wanted in hate-motivated assault of rideshare driver
Males wanted in hate-motivated assault of rideshare driver

Toronto police are looking for four males wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault of a rideshare driver. Officers were called to an assault in the Spadina and Ava roads area around 1:30...

49m ago

Soil conditions ‘hampering’ Scarborough subway extension tunnelling, Metrolinx CEO says
Soil conditions ‘hampering’ Scarborough subway extension tunnelling, Metrolinx CEO says

Phil Verster said the soil was 'different than expected.' He said Metrolinx is looking to provide a Scarborough subway extension update.

1h ago

Top Stories

John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC
John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC

John Herdman, embroiled in the drone-spying scandal that has dogged Canada Soccer, has resigned as coach of Toronto FC. Herdman was put in charge of the MLS team in late August after stepping down as...

5m ago

Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend
Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend

Environment Canada is warning of snow squalls in parts of Ontario north of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) this weekend, with more than 75 centimetres of snow accumulation possible in some areas. The...

3h ago

Males wanted in hate-motivated assault of rideshare driver
Males wanted in hate-motivated assault of rideshare driver

Toronto police are looking for four males wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault of a rideshare driver. Officers were called to an assault in the Spadina and Ava roads area around 1:30...

49m ago

Soil conditions ‘hampering’ Scarborough subway extension tunnelling, Metrolinx CEO says
Soil conditions ‘hampering’ Scarborough subway extension tunnelling, Metrolinx CEO says

Phil Verster said the soil was 'different than expected.' He said Metrolinx is looking to provide a Scarborough subway extension update.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Mississauga man wraps BMW in 1800 Christmas lights
Mississauga man wraps BMW in 1800 Christmas lights

A Mississauga man is attracting the spotlight after he wrapped his BMW in festive Christmas lights. Audra Brown with a look at the colourful display, that has also caught the attention of the police.

22h ago

3:13
Whitby family speaks out after Durham Police raid their home
Whitby family speaks out after Durham Police raid their home

A family in Whitby claims they were wrongly targeted in a police investigation. They’re now searching for answers. Pat Taney reports.
3:26
Hwy. 401 shooting suspect arrested in downtown carjacking investigation
Hwy. 401 shooting suspect arrested in downtown carjacking investigation

An armed carjacking in Riverside has led to the arrest of a man wanted for allegedly shooting at vehicles on Highway 401 on Tuesday morning. Caryn Ceolin reports.

2:23
Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree... What will you cost me?
Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree... What will you cost me?

It’s that time of year again when families across Ontario are looking for the perfect Christmas tree. But as Catalina Gillies reports, this holiday season, those might find their wallets stretched a little thinner.
2:35
Intense snow squalls expected in snowbelt areas
Intense snow squalls expected in snowbelt areas

The first snowfall will be coming for snowbelt areas this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos