Durham police investigating woman’s death in Pickering

Durham police are investigating the death of a woman in Pickering.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to the Foxwood Trail and Weyburn Square area in Pickering just after 5 a.m. Sunday for reports of a possible collision.

Investigators found a woman suffering from “significant injuries.” She was taken to a Toronto-area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say a man was arrested at the scene and that the homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.

No further details have been released including what the relationship is between the man and woman.