How to sum up 2024? The Oxford University Press word of the year is ‘brain rot’

FILE- In this Aug. 29, 2010 file photo, an Oxford English Dictionary is shown at the headquarters of the Associated Press in New York. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 2, 2024 6:38 am.

Last Updated December 2, 2024 6:49 am.

LONDON (AP) — Many of us have felt it, and now it’s official: “brain rot” is the Oxford dictionaries’ word of the year.

Oxford University Press said Monday that the evocative phrase “gained new prominence in 2024,” with its frequency of use increasing 230% from the year before.

Oxford defines brain rot as “the supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging.”

The word of the year is intended to be “a word or expression that reflects a defining theme from the past 12 months.”

“Brain rot” was chosen by a combination of public vote and language analysis by Oxford lexicographers. It beat five other finalists: demure, slop, dynamic pricing, romantasy and lore.

While it may seem a modern phenomenon, the first recorded use of “brain rot” was by Henry David Thoreau in his 1854 ode to the natural world, “Walden.”

Oxford Languages President Casper Grathwohl said that in its modern sense, “’brain rot’ speaks to one of the perceived dangers of virtual life, and how we are using our free time.”

“It feels like a rightful next chapter in the cultural conversation about humanity and technology. It’s not surprising that so many voters embraced the term, endorsing it as our choice this year,” he said.

Last year’s Oxford word of the year was “rizz,” a riff on charisma, used to describe someone’s ability to attract or seduce another person.

Collins Dictionary’s 2024 word of the year is “brat” – the album title that became a summer-living ideal.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario government says federal clean electricity regulations would add $35B in costs
Ontario government says federal clean electricity regulations would add $35B in costs

Ontario Energy Minister Stephen Lecce wrote the federal ministers of the environment and energy, urging them to make changes to the rules.

1h ago

Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency
Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency

Intense snow squalls battering Ontario are moving south after burying some central and northern parts of the province under more than a metre of snow, stranding vehicles and prompting one town to declare...

7h ago

Canadian Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett dominating at Scotiabank Arena
Canadian Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett dominating at Scotiabank Arena

Sunday's game was the third straight one when 24-year-old RJ Barrett had more than 30 points when playing in Toronto.

1h ago

Pickering man accused of killing his mother
Pickering man accused of killing his mother

A 25-year-old man from Pickering has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother, according to authorities. Durham Regional Police say they were called to a residential...

8h ago

Top Stories

Ontario government says federal clean electricity regulations would add $35B in costs
Ontario government says federal clean electricity regulations would add $35B in costs

Ontario Energy Minister Stephen Lecce wrote the federal ministers of the environment and energy, urging them to make changes to the rules.

1h ago

Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency
Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power as town calls emergency

Intense snow squalls battering Ontario are moving south after burying some central and northern parts of the province under more than a metre of snow, stranding vehicles and prompting one town to declare...

7h ago

Canadian Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett dominating at Scotiabank Arena
Canadian Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett dominating at Scotiabank Arena

Sunday's game was the third straight one when 24-year-old RJ Barrett had more than 30 points when playing in Toronto.

1h ago

Pickering man accused of killing his mother
Pickering man accused of killing his mother

A 25-year-old man from Pickering has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother, according to authorities. Durham Regional Police say they were called to a residential...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Cottage country hit hard by winter blast
Cottage country hit hard by winter blast

Highway 11 into Muskoka remains closed through the weekend following a wave of winter weather that left many stranded in their cars and homes. David Zura takes a look.

9h ago

1:45
Snowfall possible for GTA later this week
Snowfall possible for GTA later this week

Scattered flurries are possible through most of the Greater Toronto Area this week. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

12h ago

1:51
64-year-old woman allegedly killed by her son in Pickering, Durham police investigates
64-year-old woman allegedly killed by her son in Pickering, Durham police investigates

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from Durham Regional Police, who say a 25-year-old man has now been arrested for allegedly killing his mom

12h ago

1:48
Cold windy conditions with potential snow squalls
Cold windy conditions with potential snow squalls

There's a chance of flurries over the Greater Toronto Area. Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.
2:31
The Toronto Sceptres drop the puck for season two
The Toronto Sceptres drop the puck for season two

Toronto's PWHL franchise began its second season on Sunday complete with new branding, a new logo and a new arena. CityNews' Rob Leth captured the excitement of the fans before puck drop.

More Videos