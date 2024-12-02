Spy service pushed for Abdelrazik’s inclusion on Canadian no-fly list, court hears

<p>A former senior Canadian Security Intelligence Service official acknowledges the spy service's role in placing Abousfian Abdelrazik on Canada's no-fly list. David Vigneault prepares to appear before the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs in Ottawa, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang</p>

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted December 2, 2024 4:07 pm.

Last Updated December 2, 2024 8:23 pm.

OTTAWA — A former senior Canadian Security Intelligence Service official has acknowledged the spy service wanted Abousfian Abdelrazik’s name on Canada’s no-fly list.

David Vigneault struggled to recall other details as he testified Monday in Federal Court in Abdelrazik’s civil lawsuit against Ottawa over his detention and alleged torture in Sudan two decades ago.

The Sudanese-born Abdelrazik became a Canadian citizen in the 1990s and was arrested during a 2003 visit to his native country to see his ailing mother.

CSIS officers travelled to Khartoum to interrogate him in October 2003 about suspected extremist links.

Abdelrazik, who denies involvement in terrorism, says he was tortured by Sudanese authorities during two periods of detention.

Federal lawyers argue Abdelrazik is an author of his own misfortune, saying Canada did not urge Sudan to keep him in detention or mistreat him, or create a risk that these things might happen.

The court has heard about the contrasting concerns of CSIS, which considered Abdelrazik a security threat, and Canada’s foreign ministry, which had a duty to provide consular assistance to him. American officials were also concerned that Abdelrazik posed a danger in the tense post 9-11 era.

Following Abdelrazik’s first release from Sudanese detention in 2004, his inclusion on a U.S. no-fly list prevented his return to Canada, says a document presented in court.

Abdelrazik’s second release from Sudanese custody came in summer 2006. However, his presence on a United Nations security watch list, at the request of the U.S., further complicated his efforts to fly home to Canada.

In mid-2007, CSIS “was the originating agency” in getting Abdelrazik added to Canada’s no-fly list, the document says.

Vigneault, who testified in French, accepted the notion that CSIS was behind the move. But he did not remember any role he might have played.

Vigneault was a senior CSIS official from December 2006 to June 2009, became the spy service’s director in 2017 and left the service earlier this year. He now works in the private sector.

Paul Champ, a lawyer for Abdelrazik, asked him about the findings of the inspector general’s office, a watchdog over CSIS who examined the case.

The report found a gap in operational policies regarding the “quasi-consular role” that CSIS employees were called upon to play in Abdelrazik’s file, citing an apparent conflict of interest.

Canada’s foreign ministry provides impartial consular assistance to Canadians in distress abroad, the report said. “On the other hand, the role of CSIS employees involves gathering security intelligence on threats.”

Vigneault indicated he had limited recollection of the inspector general’s findings.

“I don’t recall the details of this report,” he said.

However, Vigneault suggested that scrutiny of CSIS by review bodies and the courts during this period generally spurred change within the intelligence service.

“There was an important acknowledgment that our practices should evolve, given the expectations of the government and of Canadians.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2024.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Public Library apologizes after refusing to let a lost girl use their phone
Toronto Public Library apologizes after refusing to let a lost girl use their phone

The Toronto Public Library has apologized after refusing to let a lost girl use a phone at one of their branches. Megan Kinch posted on social media Friday evening after her lost 11-year-old daughter...

2h ago

Phil Verster resigning as head of Metrolinx, new interim CEO to take over as early as Dec. 16
Phil Verster resigning as head of Metrolinx, new interim CEO to take over as early as Dec. 16

Phil Verster has been the president and CEO of Metrolinx since 2017. Opposition politicians have repeatedly called for changes at the organization.

4h ago

Retired military captain alleges discrimination by Canadian Armed Forces due to service dog
Retired military captain alleges discrimination by Canadian Armed Forces due to service dog

A decorated, retired Captain and Sergeant with the London Police Services has filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC), alleging discrimination and differential treatment once...

Exclusive

4h ago

Ontario food banks handing out less food per visit due to skyrocketing demand
Ontario food banks handing out less food per visit due to skyrocketing demand

Almost half of food banks across the province, including in Toronto, are now handing out less food per visit as they struggle to keep up with skyrocketing demand. Daily Bread volunteer Ryan, 36, has...

42m ago

Top Stories

Toronto Public Library apologizes after refusing to let a lost girl use their phone
Toronto Public Library apologizes after refusing to let a lost girl use their phone

The Toronto Public Library has apologized after refusing to let a lost girl use a phone at one of their branches. Megan Kinch posted on social media Friday evening after her lost 11-year-old daughter...

2h ago

Phil Verster resigning as head of Metrolinx, new interim CEO to take over as early as Dec. 16
Phil Verster resigning as head of Metrolinx, new interim CEO to take over as early as Dec. 16

Phil Verster has been the president and CEO of Metrolinx since 2017. Opposition politicians have repeatedly called for changes at the organization.

4h ago

Retired military captain alleges discrimination by Canadian Armed Forces due to service dog
Retired military captain alleges discrimination by Canadian Armed Forces due to service dog

A decorated, retired Captain and Sergeant with the London Police Services has filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC), alleging discrimination and differential treatment once...

Exclusive

4h ago

Ontario food banks handing out less food per visit due to skyrocketing demand
Ontario food banks handing out less food per visit due to skyrocketing demand

Almost half of food banks across the province, including in Toronto, are now handing out less food per visit as they struggle to keep up with skyrocketing demand. Daily Bread volunteer Ryan, 36, has...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

3:25
Exclusive: Canadian Solider alleges discrimination due to service dog
Exclusive: Canadian Solider alleges discrimination due to service dog

A retired Canadian Armed Forces Captain has filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission, alleging discrimination by the military. Cpt. Andrew Gough is seeking roughly $140,000 in damages, but is much more focused on systemic change.

2h ago

5:42
Canada Post and striking union look to resume contract negotiations
Canada Post and striking union look to resume contract negotiations

The Canada Post strike has been going on for over two weeks, putting some holiday deliveries in jeopardy. Melanie Ng hears from the union and speaks with the Crown Corporation on what it will take to get negotiations back on track.

5h ago

2:55
Cottage country hit hard by winter blast
Cottage country hit hard by winter blast

Highway 11 into Muskoka remains closed through the weekend following a wave of winter weather that left many stranded in their cars and homes. David Zura takes a look.

7h ago

1:51
64-year-old woman allegedly killed by her son in Pickering, Durham police investigates
64-year-old woman allegedly killed by her son in Pickering, Durham police investigates

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from Durham Regional Police, who say a 25-year-old man has now been arrested for allegedly killing his mom
2:27
Smoke seen over Lebanon amid Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire
Smoke seen over Lebanon amid Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

Smoke was seen billowing over southern Lebanon Sunday — days after Israel and Hezbollah signed a ceasefire agreement,. Karling Donoghue takes a look and details the latest Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip. 
More Videos