York Regional Police (YRP) is investigating after four male suspects allegedly robbed a jewellery store at a Richmond Hill mall on Monday afternoon.

Officers were notified of a robbery at around 4 p.m. at Hillcrest Mall, located at Yonge Street and 16th Avenue.

A YRP spokesperson tells 680 NewsRadio that four men, all wearing masks and medical gloves, entered the store and began smashing the glass display cases with hammers before fleeing with a quantity of jewellery.

Police said a jewellery store employee received minor injuries and was assessed by paramedics at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

No descriptions of the suspects have been released.

The smash-and-grab robbery at Hillcrest Mall comes days after a similar crime was committed at Sherway Gardens in Etobicoke, where multiple suspects allegedly entered a jewellery store on Saturday afternoon and began smashing the display cases before making off with an unknown quantity of items.