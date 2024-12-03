Police investigating jewellery store robbery at Richmond Hill mall, 1 employee injured

York police
A York Regional Police officer pictured on Oct. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 3, 2024 6:34 am.

Last Updated December 3, 2024 7:01 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) is investigating after four male suspects allegedly robbed a jewellery store at a Richmond Hill mall on Monday afternoon.

Officers were notified of a robbery at around 4 p.m. at Hillcrest Mall, located at Yonge Street and 16th Avenue.

A YRP spokesperson tells 680 NewsRadio that four men, all wearing masks and medical gloves, entered the store and began smashing the glass display cases with hammers before fleeing with a quantity of jewellery.

Police said a jewellery store employee received minor injuries and was assessed by paramedics at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

No descriptions of the suspects have been released.

The smash-and-grab robbery at Hillcrest Mall comes days after a similar crime was committed at Sherway Gardens in Etobicoke, where multiple suspects allegedly entered a jewellery store on Saturday afternoon and began smashing the display cases before making off with an unknown quantity of items.

