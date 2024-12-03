Taylor Farms brand Sweet Kale Chopped Kit recalled due to salmonella risk

Taylor Farms Sweet Kale Chopped Kit is being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination. CFIA

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 3, 2024 2:23 pm.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall of the Taylor Farms brand Sweet Kale Chopped Kit after officials say salmonella was detected during testing.

CFIA says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the product at this point, but warns the public not to consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute it.

The Sweet Kale Chopped Kit was sold in New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Quebec.

The affected product has a best-before date of Dec. 6 and a bar code: 8 24862 00644 0. You can learn more here.

Related:

“Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased,” CFIA advises.

“Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.”

CFIA says it is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

It’s the latest in a rash of recent recalls that has some questioning the safety of Canada’s food supply.

'Get a f****n job you losers': Angry bystander berates jewellery store robbers
'Get a f****n job you losers': Angry bystander berates jewellery store robbers

Video showing a brazen Richmond Hill jewellery store heist featured an equally brazen bystander who taunted the culprits, calling them "losers" and "lowlifes" while they hammered away at display cases. The...

36m ago

Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike
Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike

Canada Post says it has removed the deadline for its Santa Claus letter program amid an ongoing national workers' strike that has halted mail delivery leading up to the holiday season. Some 55,000 workers...

2h ago

Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG
Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG

Ontario's Auditor General (AG) has released a scathing audit of the Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment efforts, uncovering that the province's costs have increased by $1.8 billion since the...

2h ago

Toronto audit finds City staff spent $11M for unused, underutilized software licences
Toronto audit finds City staff spent $11M for unused, underutilized software licences

The Toronto auditor general has made 10 recommendations aimed at addressing issues highlighted in her report.

1h ago

