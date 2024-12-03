Taylor Farms brand Sweet Kale Chopped Kit recalled due to salmonella risk

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall of the Taylor Farms brand Sweet Kale Chopped Kit after officials say salmonella was detected during testing.

CFIA says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the product at this point, but warns the public not to consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute it.

The Sweet Kale Chopped Kit was sold in New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Quebec.

The affected product has a best-before date of Dec. 6 and a bar code: 8 24862 00644 0. You can learn more here.

“Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased,” CFIA advises.

“Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.”

CFIA says it is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

It’s the latest in a rash of recent recalls that has some questioning the safety of Canada’s food supply.