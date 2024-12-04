New York police searching for 22-year-old Quebec hiker missing in Adirondacks

Leo Dufour is shown in a handout photo from the New York State Police Facebook page. Authorities in northeastern New York are searching by ground and air for the 22-year-old Quebec man who failed to return from a hike in the Adirondack Mountains over the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook-New York State Police **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Authorities in northeastern New York state are searching by ground and air for a 22-year-old Quebec man who failed to return from a hike in the Adirondack Mountains over the weekend.

New York State Police say a multi-agency search is underway in the Newcomb area for Leo Dufour of Vaudreuil, Que., west of Montreal.

The Department of Environmental Protection says Dufour’s family has said he went hiking on Allen Mountain on Friday but failed to return on Saturday as planned.

The department says Dufour’s car was found covered in snow at a trailhead, but says tracking him has been difficult due to recent snowfall.

Dozens of New York state forest rangers are searching for Dufour with help from state police air support units equipped with infrared light.

Dufour is described as five feet seven inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair, and was wearing a black Arc’teryx coat, a tan hat and reflective sunglasses at the time he went missing.

Top Stories

Here is an updated list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
Here is an updated list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) shared an updated list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives on Wednesday, and investigators are offering financial rewards to anyone with information about their whereabouts. Number...

0m ago

Should Toronto put a cap on ride-share vehicles?
Should Toronto put a cap on ride-share vehicles?

Toronto's downtown core is clogged with Uber and Lyft vehicles, and many of them are driving around without customers, contributing to pollution and the crippling congestion that plagues the city. That's...

1h ago

Air Canada to bar carry-on bags for lowest-fare customers
Air Canada to bar carry-on bags for lowest-fare customers

Air Canada says it will bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers. Starting Jan. 3, the country's largest airline says passengers who opt for its basic fare on...

2h ago

TTC deploys teams of plain clothes fare inspectors to help stem massive losses from free riders
TTC deploys teams of plain clothes fare inspectors to help stem massive losses from free riders

To stem the loss of wealth, the TTC is going stealth. Battling massive losses from fare evasion the TTC announced on Wednesday that plain clothes fare inspectors have started patrolling the transit...

5m ago

