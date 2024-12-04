New York police searching for 22-year-old Quebec hiker missing in Adirondacks

MONTREAL — Authorities in northeastern New York state are searching by ground and air for a 22-year-old Quebec man who failed to return from a hike in the Adirondack Mountains over the weekend.

New York State Police say a multi-agency search is underway in the Newcomb area for Leo Dufour of Vaudreuil, Que., west of Montreal.

The Department of Environmental Protection says Dufour’s family has said he went hiking on Allen Mountain on Friday but failed to return on Saturday as planned.

The department says Dufour’s car was found covered in snow at a trailhead, but says tracking him has been difficult due to recent snowfall.

Dozens of New York state forest rangers are searching for Dufour with help from state police air support units equipped with infrared light.

Dufour is described as five feet seven inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair, and was wearing a black Arc’teryx coat, a tan hat and reflective sunglasses at the time he went missing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press