The Vancouver Police Department says officers are responding to a “violent” incident in the downtown core Wednesday.

Police say the stabbings near Robson and Hamilton streets, close to the city’s main library, have left multiple people injured.

“A number of people have been stabbed, and the suspect has been shot by police,” the VPD shared.

“We’ll provide more info when it’s available,” police added.

The location of Robson and Hamilton streets in downtown Vancouver. (CityNews Image)

Footage of the scene shared with 1130 NewsRadio shows BC Emergency Health Services and firefighting crews centered around a 7-Eleven convenience store. Video shows first responders attending to victims, with at least one person on a stretcher receiving CPR.

A video seen by The Canadian Press shows police aiming their guns over the counter of a convenience store and firing at least 10 times. Police are heard on the video yelling, “move over” as several officers aim their weapons inside the 7-Eleven store.

Vancouver Police officers responded to a “violent” incident that left multiple people injured Wednesday. (CityNews Image)

Mainul Islam, a student and part-time delivery worker who captured the scene on video, says he was stopped by police from entering the store before witnessing the shooting of a man.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services tells 1130 that its crews responded to a “medical” call around 11:38 a.m., however, it could not share any further information.

Open Gallery 14 items

1130 NewsRadio has reached out to police for more information.

You can watch CityNews 24/7 live or listen live to 1130 NewsRadio Vancouver to keep up to date with this story. You can also subscribe to breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.

Open Gallery 4 items

With files from The Canadian Press.