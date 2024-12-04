Vancouver is abuzz with Taylor Swift-related events for the upcoming Eras Tour

VANCOUVER — No tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Vancouver? Sad about the absence of “Taylgate” parties outside the BC Place venue? Fans can still have fun in the city. Here is a list of Swift events in Metro Vancouver this week if you don’t have tickets to the concerts:

—

Downtown Vancouver — Taylor Swift-themed scavenger hunt

From Dec. 3 to Dec. 6

Destination Downtown will illuminate the city’s core with 13 Taylor Swift-themed lighting installations, including the new Swiftcouver sign at Canada Place. Those who are used to seeing the Vancouver sign will notice that the “VAN” letters have been swapped out for “SWIFT” to prepare for the superstar’s arrival.

Destination Downtown also posted an online map to showcase where to find the 13 installations. For every location fans visit, they can collect a digital stamp to enter for a chance to win tickets to see Swift at BC Place.

—

Granville Island — Vancouver Foodie Tours — The Eras food tour

From Dec. 5 to 7, Dec. 8 and Dec. 13

Taylor Swift-themed Granville Island Market Tour will feature dishes inspired by Swift’s iconic songs and favourite bites. The food tour will be mixed with Swift-related history, fun facts and the exchange of friendship bracelets.

Tickets are $119.

Granville Island Public Market, 1689 Johnston St., Vancouver

—

NORTH VANCOUVER — Canyon Lights, Taylor’s Version

Dec. 5 to 9

The Canyon Lights at Suspension Bridge Park will transform into a giant friendship bracelet. Taylor’s Version of Canyon Lights features Swiftie-themed photo opportunities, music, bracelet making and special attractions.

Tickets range from $24.95 for children 6-12 to $71.95 for adults.

3735 Capilano Rd.

—

VANCOUVER — Taylor Swift Karaoke Trolley Tour

Dec. 5, boarding starts at 2:15 p.m.

Swifties are welcome to join the Great Canadian Trolley Co. for a tour and to sing their favourite Swift songs while exploring some of the city’s most iconic landmarks, including Stanley Park, English Bay and Library Square.

Tickets are $65.50.

Canada Place

—

YALETOWN — TaylorTown in Yaletown

Dec. 7 from noon to 5 p.m.

Helmcken Plaza near Yaletown-Roundhouse station has been transformed into TaylorTown, where fans can pose for photos and enjoy light displays. There will also be a giant digital birthday card for Swift, whose birthday is Dec. 13.

The event is free.

338 Helmcken St.

—

VANCOUVER — Swifties Fan Party

Dec. 4, Dec. 12, Dec. 13 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Vancouver Public Library hosts Taylor Swift fan parties at multiple branches with Swiftie parties going on at West Point Grey Branch on Dec. 4, Oakridge Branch on Dec. 12 and Hastings Branch on Dec. 13. People can test their knowledge about Taylor Swift, make their Swift-themed stickers and do a friendship bracelet exchange.

The events are free.

—

VANCOUVER — Science World After Dark: Eras Edition

Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

People can spend one night doing a sing-along dance party, Swift-inspired trivia, sound science and more. This event is adults only at 19 and over.

Cost is $45.

1455 Quebec St., Vancouver

—

VANCOUVER — The End of an Era

Dec. 8 from 9 p.m. until midnight

Fans are invited to spend the last night on her concert tour singing and dancing together to celebrate the end of the Eras Tour.

Cost is $25.

Levels Nightclub, 560 Seymour St.

—

VANCOUVER — Taylor Swift Karaoke Bus Tour

Dec. 5 to 8, pickup at 6 p.m.

People can take a Swift musical journey while touring Vancouver on Grey Line’s double-deck buses.

Cost is $65.

Meeting at Canada Place

—

VANCOUVER — Joy of Drag — Night of Taylor Swift

Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Hosted by BlueeJoy and performances by Carrie Dawn and Jo Duree.

Cost is $22.63

Portside Pub, 7 Alexander St., Vancouver

—

VANCOUVER — YWCA Hotel’s Shake It Off for a Cause

From Dec. 5 to 9

The YWCA hosts a five-day event by donation to celebrate the long-awaited arrival of the Eras Tour in Vancouver. Enter the YWCA Hotel and take in the Eras-themed decor, take a few photos at their backdrop and make friendship bracelets.

By donation.

733 Beatty St.

—

VANCOUVER — The Eras Pre-Party

Dec. 6 to 7, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bentall Centre, near Burrard SkyTrain Station, will be transformed into a pre-party event. People can enjoy sweet treats, decorate their outfits and snap photos of their concert looks.

The event is free.

Bentall Centre, 505 Burrard St.

—

VANCOUVER — Taylor Swift Trivia and Karaoke at the Vancouver Christmas Market

Dec. 5 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

People can test their knowledge of Taylor Swift’s lyrics and albums while competing for fun prizes through Swift-inspired activities.

Cost is $31.99.

Jack Poole Plaza, 1055 Canada Place.

—

Richmond — Swiftie Sing-Along

Dec. 5 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will offer Swift-themed drinks and food, with sing-along.

Entry is free. Food and drinks are not included.

CAVU Kitchen Bar, 5911 Minoru Blvd.

—

