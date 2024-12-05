Chief ‘disappointed’ to see clean water used as a political ‘tactic’ by Conservatives

OTTAWA — Cowessess First Nation Chief Erica Beaudin says she is “disappointed’ that Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer used clean drinking water legislation as a political “tactic.”

Bill C-61 recognizes First Nations have an inherent right to clean drinking water and commits the government to providing “adequate and sustainable” funding for water services in First Nations.

It remains stalled at third reading in the House of Commons because of an ongoing privilege debate that has prevented the consideration of bills since late September.

Today Liberal MP Jaime Battiste asked for unanimous consent to forward the First Nations Clean Drinking Water Act to the Senate but several MPs said no.

Scheer, who’s riding includes Cowessess, rose immediately afterward for a similar motion that also condemned the Liberal government for inaction but it was also defeated.

While Cowessess doesn’t currently have a boil water advisory, Beaudin says people in her community rely on bottled water because they don’t trust what comes from their taps.