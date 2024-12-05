Toronto police warn of recent spike in online marketplace robberies

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is warning members of the public to be vigilant when meeting up to finalize online marketplace transactions due to a recent increase in robberies, at times involving armed suspects.

TPS said officers have responded to eight incidents in the past two months involving victims who were robbed, sometimes at knife and gunpoint.

Many of the alleged robberies occurred in North York.

No suspect descriptions were released, and no arrests have been made. No injuries were reported.

TPS shared several tips to keep members of the public safe during in-person transactions stemming from online marketplace purchases, including meeting in the daytime and not attending if the planned meet-up is in an isolated location.

“Select a busy public area where security cameras and other individuals are present. If possible, meet at a police station,” TPS wrote in a news release.

“Try to attend these meetings with at least one other person, request to view a piece of identification prior to exchanging any items/money [and] if the person(s) meeting you arrive with face coverings and/or other articles of disguise, consider that as a warning sign and disengage.”