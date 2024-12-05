Toronto police warn of recent spike in online marketplace robberies

Online
A person uses a laptop in this undated image. TPS shared several tips to keep members of the public safe during in-person transactions stemming from online marketplace purchases, including meeting in the daytime and not attending if the planned meet-up is in an isolated location. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 5, 2024 12:29 pm.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is warning members of the public to be vigilant when meeting up to finalize online marketplace transactions due to a recent increase in robberies, at times involving armed suspects.

TPS said officers have responded to eight incidents in the past two months involving victims who were robbed, sometimes at knife and gunpoint.

Many of the alleged robberies occurred in North York.

No suspect descriptions were released, and no arrests have been made. No injuries were reported.

TPS shared several tips to keep members of the public safe during in-person transactions stemming from online marketplace purchases, including meeting in the daytime and not attending if the planned meet-up is in an isolated location.

“Select a busy public area where security cameras and other individuals are present. If possible, meet at a police station,” TPS wrote in a news release.

“Try to attend these meetings with at least one other person, request to view a piece of identification prior to exchanging any items/money [and] if the person(s) meeting you arrive with face coverings and/or other articles of disguise, consider that as a warning sign and disengage.”

Top Stories

'Enough is enough': Ford vows new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments
'Enough is enough': Ford vows new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will introduce new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments and is prepared to use the controversial Notwithstanding Clause to thwart any potential legal...

1h ago

6 people, including 4 youths, charged in Markville Mall robbery
6 people, including 4 youths, charged in Markville Mall robbery

Six people have been charged, including four youths, in connection to a daytime robbery at Markville Mall. York police were called just after noon to a jewellery store in the mall on Highway 7 and McCowan...

17m ago

Targeted double shooting in Brampton leaves man dead, another seriously injured
Targeted double shooting in Brampton leaves man dead, another seriously injured

A man is dead, and a second man was injured following a double shooting in Brampton late on Wednesday. Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Odeon Street and Concorde Drive area near Goreway...

1h ago

'Insulting': Intimate partner violence study cut short as Ontario eyes early election
'Insulting': Intimate partner violence study cut short as Ontario eyes early election

Victims of intimate partner violence and their supporters are upset after early election speculation forced an Ontario legislative committee to cut short what was supposed to be an exhaustive study of...

1h ago

