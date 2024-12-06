Whooping cough cases highest rate recorded since 2007 in Ontario

An infant receives a routine vaccination
An infant receives a routine vaccination at First Georgia Physician Group Pediatrics in Fayetteville, Ga., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Angie Wang

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 6, 2024 11:18 am.

Last Updated December 6, 2024 11:19 am.

Ontario Public Health say whooping couch cases, or pertussis, in 2024 were the highest that has been observed since 2007.

As of Nov 7, there were 1,475 cases, 1,251 which were confirmed between Jan 1. and Oct. 31. That puts the year-to-date incident rate at 9.2 cases per 100,000.

The five-year average to date is 98 cases. Monthly case counts were the highest between March and October with cases peaking in July.

Public Health reported that 65 per cent had their immunization status documented and 279, or just over 25 per cent, had not had at least one vaccine.

Almost four per cent of cases were hospitalized, four cases were admitted to the ICU, all under the age of one. Two deaths were reported in adults.

Earlier this year, Toronto also saw a a steady climb in pertussis as well, with 113 confirmed cases as of September 16.

Toronto health officials said the number is three times the yearly average.

Reports showed whooping cough cases also exceeded peak pre-pandemic numbers in Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Whooping cough is most risky for older adults, children and unvaccinated infants. 

Routine vaccines that help protect children against pertussis are scheduled at two months of age, four months and six months, followed by a booster at 18 months. Booster shots are also scheduled later in childhood and during the adolescent years. A vaccine is also recommended for adults and during pregnancy. 

With files from Afua Baah and The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Truck crashes through Ancaster jewellery store in latest smash-and-grab robbery, 5 arrested
Truck crashes through Ancaster jewellery store in latest smash-and-grab robbery, 5 arrested

Five people are in custody following the latest smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery targeting businesses in the GTHA, this time in Ancaster. Hamilton Police officers were called to a robbery at Ancaster...

3h ago

Jobless rate reaches 6.8% in November, highest since January 2017 outside of pandemic
Jobless rate reaches 6.8% in November, highest since January 2017 outside of pandemic

OTTAWA — Canada’s unemployment rate jumped to 6.8 per cent last month as more people looked for work in a weak job market, shifting expectations toward a jumbo interest rate cut next week. Statistics...

1h ago

1 in critical condition following multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke
1 in critical condition following multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

One man is in critical condition, and other injuries were reported following a multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Friday. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the Atomic Avenue and...

0m ago

Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid delivery backlog
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid delivery backlog

Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike, creating even bigger backlogs at the height...

21m ago

