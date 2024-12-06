Whooping cough cases highest rate recorded since 2007 in Ontario

Ontario Public Health say whooping couch cases, or pertussis, in 2024 were the highest that has been observed since 2007.

As of Nov 7, there were 1,475 cases, 1,251 which were confirmed between Jan 1. and Oct. 31. That puts the year-to-date incident rate at 9.2 cases per 100,000.

The five-year average to date is 98 cases. Monthly case counts were the highest between March and October with cases peaking in July.

Public Health reported that 65 per cent had their immunization status documented and 279, or just over 25 per cent, had not had at least one vaccine.

Almost four per cent of cases were hospitalized, four cases were admitted to the ICU, all under the age of one. Two deaths were reported in adults.

Earlier this year, Toronto also saw a a steady climb in pertussis as well, with 113 confirmed cases as of September 16.

Toronto health officials said the number is three times the yearly average.

Reports showed whooping cough cases also exceeded peak pre-pandemic numbers in Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Whooping cough is most risky for older adults, children and unvaccinated infants.

Routine vaccines that help protect children against pertussis are scheduled at two months of age, four months and six months, followed by a booster at 18 months. Booster shots are also scheduled later in childhood and during the adolescent years. A vaccine is also recommended for adults and during pregnancy.

With files from Afua Baah and The Canadian Press