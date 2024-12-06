Woman facing nearly 100 animal welfare charges after dog deaths in Hamilton

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 6, 2024 5:31 pm.

 A woman is facing nearly 100 charges in the deaths of five dogs and the distress of two dozen other canines at a Hamilton boarding service. 

Ontario’s solicitor general says 96 charges have been laid against the woman under the province’s animal welfare legislation. 

The province says the charges stem from concerns about the care provided at a dog-boarding business. 

It says five dogs died and 24 others were in distress. 

On Nov. 15 Jessica Kippen of Kippen Care was charged with 24 counts each of standard of care, exposure to undue risk of distress, causing distress, and permitting distress. She is set to appear in provincial offences court in Hamilton on Jan. 15.

The province says cruelty to any animal is “not tolerated” and should always be reported. 

