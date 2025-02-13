Ford campaign calls premier’s ‘sparky’ comment a ‘poor-taste joke’

Officials with Doug Ford’s re-election campaign are attempting to walk back comments made by the premier in which he reportedly called for a return to capital punishment in Canada.

According to the Toronto Star, the Progressive Conservative leader used a speech at the London Police Service’s gala dinner and award night on Feb. 27 to call for stiffer penalties for killers that would empower judges to “send ’em right to sparky,” a reference to the electric chair.

Ford later acknowledged that his off-the-cuff comments might get him in trouble but told the gathering that’s just who he is.

A spokesperson with the PC campaign issued a statement, calling Ford’s comments a “poor-taste joke” that was made out of frustration over the federal government’s soft-on-crime policies and bail system.

“The premier does not support capital punishment but rather firmly believes more needs to be done to keep violent and repeat offenders behind bars where they belong,” read the brief statement sent to CityNews.

Canada abolished capital punishment in 1976 and replaced it with mandatory life sentences with no parole for at least 25 years for first-degree murder.

Ford has long fumed about what he considers a weak criminal justice system that results in a revolving door for chronic criminals. He’s promised to build as many jails as needed to keep criminals “behind bars for a long time” and he’s also announced the creation of “bail compliance teams” that assist police forces in tracking down those who’ve broken bail conditions or are unlawfully at large.

A spokesperson for Arif Virani, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, said in October 2024 that Ford needed to get his own house in order before laying blame, noting that the administration of bail is a provincial responsibility.

“Ontario must step up and ensure their courts and prosecutors are well resourced, that provincially appointed Justices of the Peace are applying the law — and when they don’t — provincially appointed crowns need to initiate bail reviews,” the Minister’s office said in a statement last fall.

“Doug Ford also needs to ensure that there are enough spaces in provincial detention facilities to house people in custody awaiting trial. It’s time to stop deflecting and start enforcing the laws we’ve already passed in collaboration with them.”