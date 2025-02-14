OpenAI board unanimously rejects Elon Musk’s $97.4 billion proposal

FILE - The OpenAI logo appears on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen with random binary data, March 9, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 14, 2025 5:25 pm.

Last Updated February 14, 2025 6:10 pm.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — OpenAI says its board of directors has unanimously rejected a $97.4 billion takeover bid by Elon Musk.

“OpenAI is not for sale, and the board has unanimously rejected Mr. Musk’s latest attempt to disrupt his competition,” said a statement Friday from Bret Taylor, chair of OpenAI’s board.

OpenAI attorney William Savitt in a letter to Musk’s attorney Friday said the proposal “is not in the best interests of OAI’s mission and is rejected.”

Musk, an early OpenAI investor, began a legal offensive against the ChatGPT maker nearly a year ago, suing for breach of contract over what he said was the betrayal of its founding aims as a nonprofit he helped found a decade ago.

Then on Monday, while that case was still awaiting a key ruling, Musk and his own AI startup, xAI, and a group of investment firms announced a bid to buy the nonprofit that controls OpenAI. Musk in a court filing Wednesday expanded on the proposal to acquire the nonprofit’s controlling stake in the for-profit OpenAI subsidiary.

Savitt’s letter Friday said that filing added “new material conditions to the proposal. As a result of that filing, it is now apparent that your clients’ much-publicized ‘bid’ is in fact not a bid at all.” In any event, “even as first presented,” the board has unanimously rejected it, Savitt said.

Musk has alleged in the lawsuit that the companies are violating the terms of his foundational contributions to the charity. Musk had invested about $45 million in the startup from its founding until 2018, his lawyer has said.

He escalated the legal dispute late last year, adding new claims and defendants, including OpenAI’s business partner Microsoft, and asking for a court order that would halt OpenAI’s plans to more fully convert itself into a for-profit business. Musk also added xAI as a plaintiff, claiming that OpenAI was also unfairly stifling business competition. A judge is still considering Musk’s request but expressed skepticism about some of his claims in a court hearing last week.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter storm watch leaves Toronto, GTA bracing for up to 30 cm of snow this weekend

Having barely just finished digging out from the snowiest storm in nearly two years, Toronto and the GTA are bracing for a third winter storm in the last eight days this weekend. Environment Canada...

1h ago

Police searching for suspects after jewellery store robbery in south Etobicoke

Toronto police are searching for an unknown number of suspects following a jewellery theft in south Etobicoke. Investigators say thieves struck a store inside the mall at The Queensway and Kipling Avenue...

1h ago

SIU charges Toronto Police officer after civilian badly injured during summer arrest

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a Toronto Police officer with aggravated assault in connection to an incident that was captured on video by CityNews cameras last summer. The video...

3h ago

City of Toronto asks builder of tiny homeless shelters to remove them from park

Samu Nauel has been mostly homeless since moving to Canada from Hungary in 2023 and applying for asylum. He was able to stay in a Toronto hotel for a while but eventually got kicked out. Then on Jan....

4h ago

Top Stories

Winter storm watch leaves Toronto, GTA bracing for up to 30 cm of snow this weekend

Having barely just finished digging out from the snowiest storm in nearly two years, Toronto and the GTA are bracing for a third winter storm in the last eight days this weekend. Environment Canada...

1h ago

Police searching for suspects after jewellery store robbery in south Etobicoke

Toronto police are searching for an unknown number of suspects following a jewellery theft in south Etobicoke. Investigators say thieves struck a store inside the mall at The Queensway and Kipling Avenue...

1h ago

SIU charges Toronto Police officer after civilian badly injured during summer arrest

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a Toronto Police officer with aggravated assault in connection to an incident that was captured on video by CityNews cameras last summer. The video...

3h ago

City of Toronto asks builder of tiny homeless shelters to remove them from park

Samu Nauel has been mostly homeless since moving to Canada from Hungary in 2023 and applying for asylum. He was able to stay in a Toronto hotel for a while but eventually got kicked out. Then on Jan....

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:39
Officer charged after shoving bystander

A criminal charge has been laid against a Toronto Police officer, months after a violent alleyway altercation.

4h ago

2:40
Winter storm watch as more snow arrives this weekend

Saturday will see a steady accumulation of snow throughout the day ahead of a second burst of snow on Sunday which could bring an additional 25 cm

4h ago

2:29
Concerns about illegal dumping in Toronto’s Cherry Beach

In today's Speakers Corner report, some worry a part of Toronto’s waterfront has become an unchecked dumping ground.

10h ago

2:55
City digs out from major snow storm

Toronto continues digging out from the biggest snow storm of the season. Shauna Hunt with the city's snow clearing operations as we brace for more wintery weather
2:31
Calls for definitive action against downtown coyotes

Downtown residents are calling for an immediate and definitive action plan against coyotes as attacks on pet dogs become more frequent and more serious. Dilshad Burman reports.
More Videos