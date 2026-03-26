Toronto set for spring-like conditions before temperatures plunge below freezing Friday

Thursday starts dry before the rain arrives in the afternoon as temperatures reach double-digit highs. Arctic air returns Friday into the weekend.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 26, 2026 5:19 am.

Last Updated March 26, 2026 5:27 am.

Toronto will squeeze in one more taste of spring warmth Thursday before a sharp blast of cold air sweeps across the region overnight, dropping temperatures well below freezing and setting up a chilly, windy end to the week.

A mild start to the day will give way to periods of rain this afternoon and evening, with 5–10 millimetres expected as a system moves through southern Ontario. Winds will shift from the southwest to the north by late day, ushering in the colder air that will dominate the forecast heading into the weekend.

Toronto is expected to reach a high of 12°C on Thursday afternoon before temperatures tumble to –5°C overnight as skies clear.

Friday will feel dramatically different. The city will see mainly sunny skies, but strong northwesterly winds of 30–50 km/h will keep conditions brisk, with a daytime high of just 1°C and an overnight low of –7°C.

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The second weekend of spring will begin on a wintry note, with a chance of flurries Saturday alongside sunny breaks and a high near 3°C.

Conditions moderate slightly on Sunday as temperatures return closer to seasonal norms. A mix of sun and cloud is expected with a high of 7°C and a low of 2°C, helped by a southwest breeze of 15–30 km/h.

Monday will follow a similar pattern before another round of wintry weather arrives Tuesday, continuing the back‑and‑forth pattern that has defined early spring in the city.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out Toronto’s extended forecast.

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