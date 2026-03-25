Male suspect sought after reported altercation leaves one person dead

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is shown at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted March 25, 2026 11:19 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect after a late-night homicide in East York.

Investigators say they were called about an altercation just before 10 p.m. in the area of Donlands Avenue and Gamble Avenue, south of O’Connor Drive.

When they arrived, they found a victim without vital signs. No further details on the age or gender of the victim were immediately available.

Police say the suspect, described as a Black male wearing all black, fled the scene on foot.

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