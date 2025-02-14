Suspect named in Canada-wide murder warrant after fatal Moss Park shooting

Toronto police have named a suspect and issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Moss Park earlier this month.

Dellano Robertson-Berry, 24, of Toronto, is wanted for second-degree murder in the shooting death of 43-year-old Lyle Pounall.

Pounall was found badly injured from a gunshot wound just after 8 p.m. on Feb. 5 in the Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East area.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.

Robertson-Berry is described as five foot seven, with a medium build. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.