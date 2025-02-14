Winter storm watch leaves Toronto, GTA bracing for up to 30 cm of snow this weekend

Saturday will see a steady accumulation of snow throughout the day ahead of a second burst of snow on Sunday which could bring an additional 25 cm

By John Marchesan

Posted February 14, 2025 4:51 pm.

Last Updated February 14, 2025 8:37 pm.

Having barely just finished digging out from the snowiest storm in nearly two years, Toronto and the GTA are bracing for a third winter storm in the last eight days this weekend.

Environment Canada says that on Saturday, five to 10 centimetres of snow could be dumped across southern and eastern Ontario, with freezing rain possibly occurring overnight in some areas. While snowfall rates are not expected to be significant, the duration of snowfall is what will lead to increased accumulation totals.

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Saturday for much of southwestern Ontario including Hamilton, Burlington, Oakville and Niagara Falls. Those areas will see a mix of snow and freezing drizzle throughout the day, resulting in poor visibility at times, light ice build-up and slippery surfaces.

For Sunday, Environment Canada says a second burst of snow will arrive Sunday and bring up to another 25 centimetres of snow.

The national weather service has issued a winter storm watch for Toronto and the GTA, calling for peak snowfall rates of 3 to 6 centimetres per hour. Heavy snow and blowing snow could result in poor visibility.

“Another significant winter storm is forecast to bring heavy snowfall and blowing snow to the area Sunday. Parts of the Niagara Peninsula may see a brief period of freezing rain Sunday morning,” the agency said.

The TTC is preparing its rail yards, garages, and critical infrastructure while implementing its storm mitigation plans to keep the service running as scheduled. The transit agency says there are no scheduled subway closures this weekend and is encouraging motorists to stay off the roads and take transit to get around the city.

Crews in Toronto are still clearing roads and sidewalks after the city experienced its highest single-day snowfall total since March 2023.

Toronto officials say they have ticketed 1,500 vehicles and towed 10 others parked illegally along snow removal routes.

As the low-pressure system exits the province by Monday morning, it’s expected to usher in colder air from the northwest and bring localized lake-effect snow squalls southeast of Georgian Bay.

Top Stories

Police searching for suspects after jewellery store robbery in south Etobicoke

Toronto police are searching for an unknown number of suspects following a jewellery theft in south Etobicoke. Investigators say thieves struck a store inside the mall at The Queensway and Kipling Avenue...

1h ago

SIU charges Toronto Police officer after civilian badly injured during summer arrest

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a Toronto Police officer with aggravated assault in connection to an incident that was captured on video by CityNews cameras last summer. The video...

3h ago

City of Toronto asks builder of tiny homeless shelters to remove them from park

Samu Nauel has been mostly homeless since moving to Canada from Hungary in 2023 and applying for asylum. He was able to stay in a Toronto hotel for a while but eventually got kicked out. Then on Jan....

4h ago

From dumped boats to an abandoned dock, City addressing issues near Toronto’s Cherry Beach

In warmer climates, you’ll find Elliott Lerman most days at the south point of Regatta Road. “I sail down here, wing foil, as part of the Toronto windsurfing club.” Members like him have been...

10h ago

