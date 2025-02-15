Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to speak at ‘Canada First’ rally in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Pierre Poilievre is set to address Conservative party supporters this afternoon at a rally in downtown Ottawa.

The event is being branded as a “Canada First” rally and the party is asking people to wear red and white to honour the Canadian flag on its 60th anniversary.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats and his repeated claims that he wants to annex Canada have prompted a sudden rise in Canadian patriotism.

At the same time, the combination of Trump taking over the White House and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepping down has led to a revival for the Liberals, with some polls putting them even with the Tories.

The Conservatives have been focusing their latest attacks on frontrunner Mark Carney.

In a new ad, the party says Carney is “just the man to help” Trump take Canadian jobs and says if Carney wins the Liberal leadership, “Canada loses.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press