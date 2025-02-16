Invictus Games to wrap up with closing ceremony in Vancouver

Athletes sit with their teams during the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Vancouver on Saturday, February 8, 2025. The Invictus Games wrap up in Vancouver today with a closing ceremony that will include Canadian band Barenaked Ladies, singer and songwriter Jelly Roll and duo The War And Treaty. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 16, 2025 6:00 am.

Last Updated February 16, 2025 8:32 am.

VANCOUVER — The Invictus Games wrap up in Vancouver today with a closing ceremony that will include Canadian band Barenaked Ladies, singer-songwriter Jelly Roll and duo The War And Treaty.

The ceremony marks the end of the week of competition that saw 550 wounded, injured or sick service personnel and veterans from 23 countries competed in 11 sports in Whistler and Vancouver.

This year included six winter sports that were part of the Games for the first time.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, founded the Invictus Games in 2014 and has been in B.C. to watch a number of the events.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to speak at the closing ceremonies after meeting with Team Canada competitors earlier in the day.

This is the second time the Invictus Games have been hosted in Canada, following the Games in Toronto in 2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2025

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto will see additional 15 to 25 cm of snow on Sunday: Environment Canada

A winter storm warning for Toronto and parts of Ontario entered its second day on Sunday, as heavy snow is expected to further blanket the region. Environment Canada forecasts 15 to 25 additional centimetres...

25m ago

Internal report urged Canada to counter rhetoric about a 'crisis' at border

OTTAWA — An internal government report warned a year ago that allowing "the trend of negative rhetoric" about the security of the Canada-U.S. border could lead to a thickening of the 49th parallel, adversely...

4h ago

Liberals hope Crombie's name can flip Mississauga seats. It may be an uphill battle

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie jogs up to a door on a recent Saturday morning canvass in Mississauga, where she is warmly greeted in Polish by a woman who expresses her support and wishes the politician...

3h ago

Canadian LGBTQ+ advocacy group won't visit UN forum over concerns about U.S. border

OTTAWA — Canada's leading LGBTQ+ advocacy organization is boycotting travel to the U.S. — and won't attend an upcoming United Nations event — in response to concerns about how their members might...

5h ago

Top Stories

Toronto will see additional 15 to 25 cm of snow on Sunday: Environment Canada

A winter storm warning for Toronto and parts of Ontario entered its second day on Sunday, as heavy snow is expected to further blanket the region. Environment Canada forecasts 15 to 25 additional centimetres...

25m ago

Internal report urged Canada to counter rhetoric about a 'crisis' at border

OTTAWA — An internal government report warned a year ago that allowing "the trend of negative rhetoric" about the security of the Canada-U.S. border could lead to a thickening of the 49th parallel, adversely...

4h ago

Liberals hope Crombie's name can flip Mississauga seats. It may be an uphill battle

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie jogs up to a door on a recent Saturday morning canvass in Mississauga, where she is warmly greeted in Polish by a woman who expresses her support and wishes the politician...

3h ago

Canadian LGBTQ+ advocacy group won't visit UN forum over concerns about U.S. border

OTTAWA — Canada's leading LGBTQ+ advocacy organization is boycotting travel to the U.S. — and won't attend an upcoming United Nations event — in response to concerns about how their members might...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:57
Pierre Poilievre holds 'Canada First' rally

The event was seen as a chance for Poilievre to refresh his message as polls show the substantial lead his party once enjoyed over the Liberals has been sharply reduced.

15h ago

2:10
Record breaking blizzard heading for the GTA

After the clean up of what was thought to be one of the biggest winter storms in years, southern Ontario is preparing for another record breaking storm with a punishing system projected to bring more than 30 cm of snow to Toronto/GTA by Sunday night.

18h ago

2:51
'Highly impactful' winter storm lashes Toronto, GTA

A “highly impactful” winter storm threatens to bring upwards of 40 centimetres of snow to Toronto this weekend with conditions expected to rapidly deteriorate Sunday due to snow and blowing snow.

18h ago

1:53
Canada-wide warrant for Toronto man wanted in fatal Moss Park shooting

Toronto police have identified and issued a Canada-wide warrant for the suspect wanted in connection with the city’s third homicide of the year. Jazan Grewal has the latest from investigators.
1:39
Officer charged after shoving bystander

A criminal charge has been laid against a Toronto Police officer, months after a violent alleyway altercation.

More Videos