Jewish community members assaulted in suspected hate-motivated attack: Toronto police

A Toronto Police Service emblem is shown outside police headquarters in downtown Toronto in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 2, 2026 5:01 pm.

Police are appealing to the public for help identifying a vehicle in a suspected hate-motivated assault investigation.

According to authorities, an assault was reported in North York on April 30 near Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

Police said a suspect in a vehicle allegedly discharged a replica firearm towards visibly identifiable members of the Jewish community.

The suspect fled in a blue SUV and the victims sustained minor injuries, detectives explained.

Authorities have released surveillance footage from a nearby home showing the vehicle in question driving through the neighbourhood.

Investigators said the incident is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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