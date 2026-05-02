Jewish community members assaulted in suspected hate-motivated attack: Toronto police

Police are appealing to the public for help identifying a vehicle in a suspected hate-motivated assault investigation.

According to authorities, an assault was reported in North York on April 30 near Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

Police said a suspect in a vehicle allegedly discharged a replica firearm towards visibly identifiable members of the Jewish community.

The suspect fled in a blue SUV and the victims sustained minor injuries, detectives explained.

Authorities have released surveillance footage from a nearby home showing the vehicle in question driving through the neighbourhood.

Investigators said the incident is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.