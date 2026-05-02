Power outage planned this weekend in downtown Toronto: Toronto Hydro

Many residents in a large swath of downtown Toronto will be without power overnight.

Toronto Hydro says equipment replacement work being done by Hydro One will take place starting at 11 p.m. Saturday until 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

The utility says the outage will impact select residential and commercial buildings within the area of Queen Street West south to Front Street and Bathurst Street east to Bay Street.

Outlined area of planned power outage scheduled for downtown Toronto on May 2 and 3. CITYNEWS

“The planned outage will only impact some residential and commercial buildings in that area, not all,” Toronto Hydro said in a reply to an online post, adding that impacted customers were issued an advanced notice.

Toronto police tell CityNews that it was “not aware” of these plans and says if traffic signals are not operational, then drivers are reminded to treat those intersections as a four-way stop and use extra caution when proceeding through the intersections.

“Those who are affected by the outage should plan ahead and ensure their electronics (cellphones, tablets, vehicles, etc.) are fully charged in case they are needed in an emergency,” a police spokesperson said, adding they would be monitoring calls and responding accordingly when needed.