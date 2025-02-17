breaking

At least 8 injured, including child, in plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport

At least 8 people, including a child, are injured after a plane crash at Pearson Airport. It is not clear what caused the crash. Three people are in critical condition while the others have minor injuries.

By Meredith Bond and Denio Lourenco

Posted February 17, 2025 3:00 pm.

Last Updated February 17, 2025 4:18 pm.

At least eight people have been injured but no deaths have been reported following a plane crash Toronto Pearson International Airport. 

Toronto Pearson said the incident happened upon landing and involved a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Images from the scene show the plane upside down on the ground.

A source confirms to CityNews no one was killed in the crash.

Ornge says they are currently transporting one pediatric patient to Sick Kids, a male patient in his 60s to St. Michael’s Hospital, and a third patient is being airlifted to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto. All three suffered critical injuries in the crash.

Three air ambulance helicopters and two Critical Care Land Ambulances were dispatched to respond to the crash.

Peel paramedics confirm eight people were injured in the crash.

Transport Minister Anita Anand confirmed 80 people were on board the flight.

A source tells CityNews incoming flights are being diverted to Montreal and customs will be closed for the rest of the day.

Doug Ford responded to the crash, saying he was relieved there was no casualties. “Provincial officials are in contact with the airport and local authorities and will provide any help that’s needed.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

