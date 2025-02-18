Delays, cancelations from severe winter weather on multiple GO train lines

Commuters wait at Union Station as several GO Train lines are experiencing delays. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 18, 2025 5:06 pm.

Last Updated February 18, 2025 5:23 pm.

Multiple GO train lines are experiencing delays and cancellations due to severe winter weather.

Delays of up to 20 minutes have been reported on the Kitchener Line along with the Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East and Stouffville GO lines.

Some trains have also been cancelled as a result of the delays.

Union Station is currently packed with commuters waiting to get on their trains.

GO Transit had said to expect modifications to the train schedule as they work to resume normal operations after the winter weather over the weekend. Toronto and the GTA saw upwards of 60 centimetres fall over the last week.

“We continue to encounter many ongoing weather-related issues after the heavy snowfall and cold temperatures,” read a social media post from GO Transit.

“Please give yourself extra travel time and be careful on bus and train platforms, in parking lots and structures, and inside station buildings and tunnels as they may become slippery.”

