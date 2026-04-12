Raptors defeat Nets, clinch first playoff spot in four years

For the first time in four seasons, the Toronto Raptors are heading back to the dance.

After taking down the Brooklyn Nets 136-101 on Sunday night, the Raptors have officially avoided the play-in and secured an automatic berth to the NBA Playoffs.

The Raptors (46-36) head into the postseason as the fifth seed and will face the Cleveland Cavaliers after the Boston Celtics defeated the Orlando Magic.

It’s been a long road back to playoff contention for the Raptors, who suffered through two losing seasons in 2023-24 and 2024-25. Those losing runs forced the team to adapt to a new era, selling off longtime players like Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, and bringing in fresh faces like Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett.

Those moves finally paid off, as Ingram and Barrett scored 25 points apiece to secure the win. Scottie Barnes, the centrepiece of the team’s rebuild, finished with an 18-point, 12-rebound, 12-assist triple-double in the clinching victory.

Next up on the NBA calendar is the play-in tournament, which will tip off on Tuesday with the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the Orlando Magic in the East and the Phoenix Suns hosting either the Portland Trail Blazers or Los Angeles Clippers out West.