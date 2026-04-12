1 arrested, another still at large after fatal shooting at Sarnia campus bar

Photo of Dane Nisbet (Courtesy North Middlesex Stars)

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 12, 2026 3:03 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2026 5:03 pm.

Sarnia police say they have arrested one man and are looking for another in connection with a fatal shooting at a Lambton College campus bar early Friday morning that left 20-year-old Dane Nisbet dead. 

Police charged 23-year-old Oudom “Richard” Bun of London, Ont., with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder after executing two search warrants.

Police say the primary suspect, 24-year-old Kyaw Doe of London, is still at large and is believed to have ties to criminals in western and northern Ontario who may be helping him evade police capture. 

Doe is wanted for second-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Police say that at the time of the offence, Doe was under a court order prohibiting him from possessing firearms.

Police are warning that Doe is considered armed and dangerous and are asking the public to call police and not approach him if spotted.

Oudom “Richard” Bun (left) and Kyaw Doe (right) are seen in this photo from Sarnia police. SPS/HO

Sarnia police said Friday they were called to a bar on Exmouth Street for a report of a shooting just before 1 a.m., where they found three injured people.

Police say one person died at the hospital and later identified the deceased as Nisbet.

Police say the preliminary investigation into the shooting led them to two women who were in the company of the shooting suspects.

Police say they then obtained search warrants for two London homes where they found Bun, as well as the vehicle allegedly used in the shooting. 

Lambton College said it is “deeply saddened” by the fatal shooting, which occurred during a pub event organized by the student council.

“This loss is a profound tragedy,” it said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this senseless act of violence.”

An online hockey profile for Nisbet says he played in the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

One of the league’s teams, the North Middlesex Stars, posted a tribute to Nisbet on social media, saying he was “a tough and talented player whose passion for the game touched everyone lucky enough to know him.”

A Facebook post from someone claiming to be Nisbet’s cousin remembered him as more than just a talented hockey player.

“To me you will always be one of the other innocent babies that grew up alongside my daughter in our grandma’s backyard,” wrote Sarah Rogers.

“You didn’t deserve this at all. Can’t believe such evil in this world exists that could extinguish such a pure spirit and light as yours.”

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