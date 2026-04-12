Woman, 80, critically injured in Yorkville crash
Posted April 12, 2026 8:29 pm.
Last Updated April 12, 2026 9:11 pm.
An 80-year-old woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Yorkville.
Toronto police say the incident occurred in the Prince Arthur Avenue and Avenue Road area around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately available.
The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.