Woman, 80, critically injured in Yorkville crash

Toronto police investigate after an 80-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle on April 12, 2026. CITYNEWS/David Piedra

By John Marchesan

Posted April 12, 2026 8:29 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2026 9:11 pm.

An 80-year-old woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Yorkville.

Toronto police say the incident occurred in the Prince Arthur Avenue and Avenue Road area around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately available.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

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