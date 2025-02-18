Ontario election 2025: Leaders return to campaign trail after second debate

Ontario’s main party leaders are heading back out on the campaign trail today after squaring off in their second and final debate before election day.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is set to stop in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., this morning for an announcement, before heading to Sudbury, Ont.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles is scheduled to make a morning announcement in Toronto and then hold a rally in the city this evening.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is set to make an announcement this morning in Hamilton before heading back to her home turf of Mississauga.

Meanwhile, Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is set to make stops in Toronto and Flesherton, Ont.

The snap vote is scheduled for Feb. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.

