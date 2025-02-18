Ontario election 2025: Leaders return to campaign trail after second debate

A composite image of four photographs show, from left to right: Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles, Ontario PC Party Leader Doug Ford, Ontario Liberal Party Leader Bonnie Crombie and Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner at the CBC Broadcast Centre for a leaders' debate, in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 18, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 18, 2025 5:05 am.

Ontario’s main party leaders are heading back out on the campaign trail today after squaring off in their second and final debate before election day.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is set to stop in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., this morning for an announcement, before heading to Sudbury, Ont.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles is scheduled to make a morning announcement in Toronto and then hold a rally in the city this evening.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is set to make an announcement this morning in Hamilton before heading back to her home turf of Mississauga.

Meanwhile, Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is set to make stops in Toronto and Flesherton, Ont.

The snap vote is scheduled for Feb. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

18 injured after Delta Air Lines plane crashes at Toronto Pearson Airport

At least 18 people have been injured after a Delta Air Lines plane crashed on landing, flipping upside down at Toronto Pearson International Airport.  Toronto Pearson said the incident happened...

4m ago

Crosswinds may have challenged pilots in Pearson plane crash, expert says

An aviation expert with more than 30,000 flight hours says it is “very rare” for an aircraft to end up upside down in a crash, as was the case with a Delta Air Lines plane that flipped on the tarmac...

2h ago

Ontario election: Other party leaders attack Ford on affordability, health in debate

Ontario’s main political party leaders debated the weighty provincial issues of health care, affordability and housing Monday in a provincial election debate injected with a few moments of levity. Voters...

7h ago

Toronto snow removal could take weeks, more flurries expected overnight

Back-to-back winter storms brought Toronto to a standstill over the weekend and more is expected Tuesday as city officials say it could take weeks to dig out of the heavy snow. At least 22 cm of snow...

8h ago

