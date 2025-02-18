Man faces additional child porn charges after investigation uncovers victims in Durham, Philippines

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Christopher Jackson of Clarington, Ont., has remained in police custody since August and now faces additional charges, including sexual assault, sexual interference, making child pornography and voyeurism, among other related offences. Photo: DRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 18, 2025 5:21 am.

Last Updated February 18, 2025 5:22 am.

A man from Clarington, Ont. is facing additional charges, including child porn, after an investigation revealed victims in Durham Region and the Philippines.

On July 31, 2024, authorities executed a search warrant at the residence of a male believed to be making and sharing child pornography using the Telegram app with user names “C Ja” and “Nomey6969.”

The suspect was taken into police custody and charged with failing to comply with the SOIRA and Christopher’s Law. Police said several electronic devices were seized from the residence.

Further analysis of the suspect’s phone revealed child pornographic content, including plans to travel and commit sexual acts on minors. The accused was arrested on Aug. 30, 2024, and charged with several offences. He was held in custody.

Police said the investigation led to identifying a victim in the Durham Region. Two additional victims were identified with the assistance of authorities in the Philippines.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Christopher Jackson of Clarington, Ont., has remained in police custody since August and now faces additional charges, including sexual assault, sexual interference, making child pornography and voyeurism, among other related offences.

Police are concerned there may be other victims and request that anyone with information come forward.

