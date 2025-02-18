Statistics Canada set to release January inflation figures today

Signage marks the Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa on July 21, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 18, 2025 4:00 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is expected to release its January consumer price index report this morning.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the annual inflation rate for January to tick up to 1.9 per cent, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

Inflation has moderated significantly from recent highs, stabilizing around the Bank of Canada’s two per cent target.

StatCan reported last month that Canada’s inflation rate fell to 1.8 per cent in December, thanks in large part to the federal government’s temporary two-month tax break.

The agency noted that without the tax break, which came to an end this past weekend, the annual inflation rate for December would have risen to 2.3 per cent.

Late last month, the Bank of Canada delivered its sixth straight interest rate cut, reducing its policy rate by a quarter-percentage point to three per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.

The Canadian Press

18 injured after Delta Air Lines plane crashes at Toronto Pearson Airport

At least 18 people have been injured after a Delta Air Lines plane crashed on landing, flipping upside down at Toronto Pearson International Airport.  Toronto Pearson said the incident happened...

2m ago

Ontario election: Other party leaders attack Ford on affordability, health in debate

Ontario’s main political party leaders debated the weighty provincial issues of health care, affordability and housing Monday in a provincial election debate injected with a few moments of levity. Voters...

7h ago

Toronto snow removal could take weeks, more flurries expected overnight

Back-to-back winter storms brought Toronto to a standstill over the weekend and more is expected Tuesday as city officials say it could take weeks to dig out of the heavy snow. At least 22 cm of snow...

8h ago

'Fix it!': Scarborough business owner wants Metrolinx to pay for property damage

The manager of several commercial and industrial buildings in Scarborough reached out to Speakers Corner after fighting Metrolinx to repair damage he says was left behind by crews working on a rail line...

17h ago

