Man rushed to hospital, woman arrested in late-night Scarborough robbery

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 24, 2026 9:58 am.

Last Updated May 24, 2026 9:59 am.

A man is fighting for his life in hospital and a woman has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Scarborough apartment building, police say.

Authorities received a report just after 11 p.m. on Saturday about unknown trouble inside an apartment building at 4175 Lawrence Avenue East.

Police say the caller found a man lying on the floor in a hallway.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the victim with serious, life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

“Based on immediate investigation, one adult female has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and robbery,” police said in a statement to CityNews.

One suspect still remains at large.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Arrival of World Cup in Toronto, Vancouver means more chances to pick up side gigs

Canadian soccer fanatics have a chance to experience one of the sport's premier events in person this year as the FIFA World Cup comes to North America. For some people, the tournament also means an opportunity...

4h ago

Suspect dead after opening fire near White House security checkpoint, Secret Service says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who opened fire Saturday near a White House security checkpoint is dead after being shot by officers who returned fire, the U.S. Secret Service said. It was the third incidence...

12h ago

Suspect and victim identified in fatal Mississauga stabbing

Police in Peel Region have identified a man wanted in a fatal stabbing in Mississauga. Investigators say two men became involved in a physical altercation in a parking lot in the Agnes Street and Hurontario...

19h ago

Police investigate after woman found dead in Toronto parking garage

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Toronto parking garage early Saturday morning. Police say they were flagged down in the area of Dundas Street and Seaton Street, near Moss...

19h ago

Top Stories

Arrival of World Cup in Toronto, Vancouver means more chances to pick up side gigs

Canadian soccer fanatics have a chance to experience one of the sport's premier events in person this year as the FIFA World Cup comes to North America. For some people, the tournament also means an opportunity...

4h ago

Suspect dead after opening fire near White House security checkpoint, Secret Service says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who opened fire Saturday near a White House security checkpoint is dead after being shot by officers who returned fire, the U.S. Secret Service said. It was the third incidence...

12h ago

Suspect and victim identified in fatal Mississauga stabbing

Police in Peel Region have identified a man wanted in a fatal stabbing in Mississauga. Investigators say two men became involved in a physical altercation in a parking lot in the Agnes Street and Hurontario...

19h ago

Police investigate after woman found dead in Toronto parking garage

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Toronto parking garage early Saturday morning. Police say they were flagged down in the area of Dundas Street and Seaton Street, near Moss...

19h ago

Most Watched Today

2:19
Markham business seeks help after flooring stolen twice

The Garden Basket had been preparing to open an outdoor patio space but has had to delay those plans twice after someone repeatedly takes flooring panels. David Zura explains.

13h ago

2:40
Suspected gunman shot, killed near White House

A suspected gunman was shot and killed near the White House on Saturday during a confrontation with Secret Service agents. Brian Todd reports.

14h ago

1:56
Rainfall continues across GTA on Sunday

Mostly cloudy on Sunday with rainshowers in the morning followed by a few sunny breaks in the afternoon before another round of rainfall in the evening.

15h ago

1:45
Bruno Mars reschedules Toronto concert due to stormy weather

Singer Bruno Mars has rescheduled his Toronto concert for May 31st due to inclement weather, Alessandra Carneiro Reports.

17h ago

2:03
Toronto under special weather statement due to heavy rain

Environment Canada says a low pressure system is bringing between 30 and 50 mm of rain to parts of southern Ontario north of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

20h ago

More Videos