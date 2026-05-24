Man rushed to hospital, woman arrested in late-night Scarborough robbery

A man is fighting for his life in hospital and a woman has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Scarborough apartment building, police say.

Authorities received a report just after 11 p.m. on Saturday about unknown trouble inside an apartment building at 4175 Lawrence Avenue East.

Police say the caller found a man lying on the floor in a hallway.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the victim with serious, life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

“Based on immediate investigation, one adult female has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and robbery,” police said in a statement to CityNews.

One suspect still remains at large.