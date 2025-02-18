Toronto Tech Week to launch later this year with backing from city, Shopify, Google

A Toronto non-profit is launching a tech week for the city, filling a hole created by the recent departure of the annual Collision conference. The Toronto skyline is seen on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted February 18, 2025 10:28 am.

Last Updated February 18, 2025 11:23 am.

TORONTO — A Toronto non-profit is launching a tech week for the city, filling a hole created by the recent departure of the annual Collision conference.

The organizers of Toronto Tech Week say the event will run between June 23 and 27 and feature hundreds of panels, hackathons and social events.

Satish Kanwar, an organizer behind the event and a former Shopify vice-president, says the event will strive to help the country retain and nurture tech talent while also attracting investments to the sector and boosting the city’s competitiveness.

He says the City of Toronto, e-commerce giant Shopify and Google’s cloud business are all presenting sponsors that have provided funding or other support to the event.

Financial platform Wealthsimple, artificial intelligence firm Cohere and corporate payments business Float are among a group of 40 organizations also set to support Toronto Tech Week.

Toronto played host to the travelling Collision conference since 2019, but its Irish organizers decided to shift the event to Vancouver this year and run it under their Web Summit banner.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SHOP)

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New details emerge in Toronto Pearson crash: Passenger injuries updated, video shows Delta plane flipping

New details are emerging in the crash at Toronto Pearson airport, including an update on the injured passengers and a video showing the Delta Air Lines plane flip over on the tarmac. Delta Air Lines...

updated

1m ago

Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Kenneth Lee

One of the two girls on trial for second-degree murder in the death of a homeless Toronto man has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. The girl, who was 16 at the time of the incident,...

breaking

0m ago

'I know my value': Blue Jays, Guerrero Jr. fail to reach contract extension before deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays and slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did not agree on a contract extension ahead of his self-imposed deadline, paving the way for the 25-year-old to become a free agent. Guerrero...

30m ago

Bitter cold arrives in Toronto, GTA with additional snow possible this evening

As Toronto and much of the province dig out from a historic weekend of snowfall, we may not be out of the woods just yet. Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for the city on Tuesday...

1h ago

Top Stories

New details emerge in Toronto Pearson crash: Passenger injuries updated, video shows Delta plane flipping

New details are emerging in the crash at Toronto Pearson airport, including an update on the injured passengers and a video showing the Delta Air Lines plane flip over on the tarmac. Delta Air Lines...

updated

1m ago

Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Kenneth Lee

One of the two girls on trial for second-degree murder in the death of a homeless Toronto man has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. The girl, who was 16 at the time of the incident,...

breaking

0m ago

'I know my value': Blue Jays, Guerrero Jr. fail to reach contract extension before deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays and slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did not agree on a contract extension ahead of his self-imposed deadline, paving the way for the 25-year-old to become a free agent. Guerrero...

30m ago

Bitter cold arrives in Toronto, GTA with additional snow possible this evening

As Toronto and much of the province dig out from a historic weekend of snowfall, we may not be out of the woods just yet. Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for the city on Tuesday...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:06
At least 18 people injured in Delta Airlines crash at Pearson Airport

A Delta Airlines plane with 80 people on board crashed and landed upside down at Pearson International Airport Monday afternoon. As Catalina Gillies reports, at least 18 people were injured, with three in critical condition.

1h ago

4:24
Several injuries after plane crashes at Toronto Pearson Airport

At least 18 people have been injured after a Delta Air Lines plane crashed on landing, flipping upside down at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Karling Donoghue reports.

12h ago

3:10
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Toronto

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the morning commute with up to eight centimetres expected. Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

16h ago

3:17
Toronto snow removal could take weeks to clear

Toronto officials say it could be a few weeks before the snow from the back-to -back winter storms removed from city streets. Afua Baah reports.

17h ago

5:02
More than a dozen injured after plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport

At least 15 people are now confirmed injured following the Delta Airlines plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport. Faiza Amin provides the latest updates.

19h ago

More Videos