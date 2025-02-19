Feds advance plans for high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City

The federal government announced plans for a train linking Toronto with Quebec City. Photo: GETTY IMAGES.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 19, 2025 9:32 am.

Last Updated February 19, 2025 9:44 am.

The federal government is moving ahead with plans for high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Transport Minister Anita Anand revealed the details at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

The Liberal government says the planned rail network will span approximately 1,000 kilometres and reach up to 300 kilometres an hour.

There will be stops in Toronto, Peterborough, Ottawa, Montreal, Laval, Trois-Rivieres and Quebec City.

The government says the new system will cut travel times in half, allowing travellers to travel from Montreal to Toronto in three hours.

The official name of the high-speed rail service will be Alto.

“Canada is getting high-speed rail,” said Trudeau. “Today’s announcement of Alto, a high-speed rail system between Toronto and Quebec City, will transform our economy – drastically shortening commute times for millions of Canadians, turbocharging economic growth, creating thousands of good-paying jobs, improving productivity, and reducing emissions.

“Montreal to Toronto in three hours – you can’t beat that,” Trudeau added.

The move is expected to provide 50,000-plus jobs over 10 years, resulting in a sustained 1.1 per cent increase in Canada’s GDP. The new high-speed rail will also help Canada reduce its emissions and meet its climate targets, the federal government said.

“It will promote growth in regional economies and reduce emissions at the same time. It’s a nation-building project we can all be proud of,” said Anand.

With files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Delays continue on TTC, GO due to 'weather-related issues'

Commuters are enduring another day of delays on the TTC and GO Transit following the recent stretch of wintry weather in the GTA. On Wednesday morning, subway service was suspended on Line 2 between...

22m ago

'I was upside down': Delta passenger recounts harrowing experience after plane crash at Pearson Airport

Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from the U.S. that crashed and flipped over at Toronto Pearson Airport on Family Day are speaking out, sharing harrowing details of one of the most jarring incidents...

4h ago

Retired London, Ont. police officer charged with historical sexual assaults: SIU

The province's police watchdog says a retired London, Ont. officer has been charged with two counts of sexual assault stemming from incidents in the 1980s and 1990s. Joseph Martino, Director of the...

17m ago

Weather alerts lift in Toronto, GTA but bitter cold here to stay

As Toronto and much of the province dig out from a historic weekend of snowfall, bitterly cold temperatures will dominate the forecast for much of the week. Environment Canada issued a winter weather...

5h ago

Top Stories

Delays continue on TTC, GO due to 'weather-related issues'

Commuters are enduring another day of delays on the TTC and GO Transit following the recent stretch of wintry weather in the GTA. On Wednesday morning, subway service was suspended on Line 2 between...

22m ago

'I was upside down': Delta passenger recounts harrowing experience after plane crash at Pearson Airport

Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from the U.S. that crashed and flipped over at Toronto Pearson Airport on Family Day are speaking out, sharing harrowing details of one of the most jarring incidents...

4h ago

Retired London, Ont. police officer charged with historical sexual assaults: SIU

The province's police watchdog says a retired London, Ont. officer has been charged with two counts of sexual assault stemming from incidents in the 1980s and 1990s. Joseph Martino, Director of the...

17m ago

Weather alerts lift in Toronto, GTA but bitter cold here to stay

As Toronto and much of the province dig out from a historic weekend of snowfall, bitterly cold temperatures will dominate the forecast for much of the week. Environment Canada issued a winter weather...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Cold temperatures continues midweek

The cold temperatures will continue midweek before some relief this weekend. Stella Acquisto has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:44
Plane crash causes cancellations of hundred of flights

Many passengers are dealing with the ripple effect of the devastating delta airplane crash. Brandon Rowe is speaking with passengers who say communication has not been good.

15h ago

3:10
Passengers speak out about surviving upside-down plane crash at Pearson Airport

As the investigation continues into what caused a plane to flip and catch fire during a landing at Pearson Airport,  we are now hearing the harrowing details from passengers who survived the crash. Shauna Hunt reports.

14h ago

0:42
Video shows Delta flight crash and roll over upon arrival in Toronto

In a different camera angle of the Delta plane crash in Toronto, the aircraft can be seen touching down and the roll over and become engulfed in flames. The video was taken and provided to CityNews by someone working at the airport.

20h ago

7:14
Former U.S. military pilot reacts to Delta plane crash at Pearson airport

Investigations are underway into the crash landing of a Delta passenger plane at Pearson airport. With more on the moments leading to the crash, Faiza Amin speaks with pilot, and U.S. Colonel, J. Joseph.

20h ago

More Videos