Exploring the history and role of Canada’s Governor General

OTTAWA — Louise Arbour will be installed as Canada’s Governor General in a ceremony steeped in traditional pomp and ceremony Monday.

She will then take over viceregal duties that range from representing Canada abroad to encouraging excellence and unity at home.

What is the Governor General’s job?

The Governor General represents Canada’s head of State — currently King Charles — in Canada.

The Governor General of Canada website says the role involves constitutional duties like swearing into office the prime minister and cabinet ministers, signing official documents and summoning, proroguing and dissolving Parliament.

As commander-in-chief of Canada, the Governor General also performs military-related duties. They include visiting military bases and CAF personnel at home and abroad, attending memorial services and approving new military badges and insignia.

The Governor General plays a role in international relations by hosting foreign heads of state and members of the Royal Family during their visits to Canada. The Governor General also signs diplomatic letters for ambassadors and high commissioners.

The Governor General is in charge of presenting several honours and awards to Canadians, including the Order of Canada.

Who was the first Governor General?

There have been 30 governors general since Confederation, says the Governor General of Canada website.

The first was Lord Monck, who previously served as governor of British North America.

In 1952, Vincent Massey became the first Canadian to be appointed to the post. Since then, all of Canada’s governors general have been Canadian citizens.

Lieutenant-governors fulfil the responsibilities and functions of the King or Queen in the provinces in the same way that the Governor General does at the national level. Territorial commissioners carry out many of the same duties as lieutenant-governors in the three Canadian territories but are not official representatives of the Crown.

How often do we get a new Governor General?

The Governor General is appointed by the King or Queen on the advice of the prime minister.

Although the Constitution doesn’t assign a fixed term to the position, someone new is usually appointed to the post every five years.

During the transition period, the governor general designate is briefed by various members of government to make sure they’re prepared to take on the role. During this time, the governor general designate can consider what they want to highlight in their installation speech, which can set the tone for their mandate.

Who fills in for a Governor General who can’t fulfil their duties?

If the Governor General is absent or the position becomes vacant, the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Canada assumes their duties on a temporary basis, says the federal government website.

As the administrator of the government, the chief justice takes on the duties until an absent Governor General returns to Canada or until the governor general designate has been appointed and sworn in.

Are there any royal duties the Governor General can’t perform?

The Governor General exercises almost all of the powers and responsibilities of the King or Queen, says the Parliament of Canada website.

Only the monarch can name a new governor general, on the advice of the prime minister, which means incumbents in the office can’t choose their successors.

And only the monarch can approve a request from the prime minister for the appointment four to eight additional senators in the event of “potential political deadlock,” says the website. If that request is approved, the Governor General makes the appointments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press