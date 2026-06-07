Exploring the history and role of Canada’s Governor General

Prime Minister Mark Carney walks with Louise Arbour to announce the new governor general during an event in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 5 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted June 7, 2026 6:00 am.

Last Updated June 7, 2026 7:49 am.

OTTAWA — Louise Arbour will be installed as Canada’s Governor General in a ceremony steeped in traditional pomp and ceremony Monday.

She will then take over viceregal duties that range from representing Canada abroad to encouraging excellence and unity at home.

What is the Governor General’s job?

The Governor General represents Canada’s head of State — currently King Charles — in Canada.

The Governor General of Canada website says the role involves constitutional duties like swearing into office the prime minister and cabinet ministers, signing official documents and summoning, proroguing and dissolving Parliament.

As commander-in-chief of Canada, the Governor General also performs military-related duties. They include visiting military bases and CAF personnel at home and abroad, attending memorial services and approving new military badges and insignia.

The Governor General plays a role in international relations by hosting foreign heads of state and members of the Royal Family during their visits to Canada. The Governor General also signs diplomatic letters for ambassadors and high commissioners.

The Governor General is in charge of presenting several honours and awards to Canadians, including the Order of Canada.

Who was the first Governor General?

There have been 30 governors general since Confederation, says the Governor General of Canada website.

The first was Lord Monck, who previously served as governor of British North America.

In 1952, Vincent Massey became the first Canadian to be appointed to the post. Since then, all of Canada’s governors general have been Canadian citizens.

Lieutenant-governors fulfil the responsibilities and functions of the King or Queen in the provinces in the same way that the Governor General does at the national level. Territorial commissioners carry out many of the same duties as lieutenant-governors in the three Canadian territories but are not official representatives of the Crown.

How often do we get a new Governor General?

The Governor General is appointed by the King or Queen on the advice of the prime minister.

Although the Constitution doesn’t assign a fixed term to the position, someone new is usually appointed to the post every five years.

During the transition period, the governor general designate is briefed by various members of government to make sure they’re prepared to take on the role. During this time, the governor general designate can consider what they want to highlight in their installation speech, which can set the tone for their mandate.

Who fills in for a Governor General who can’t fulfil their duties?

If the Governor General is absent or the position becomes vacant, the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Canada assumes their duties on a temporary basis, says the federal government website.

As the administrator of the government, the chief justice takes on the duties until an absent Governor General returns to Canada or until the governor general designate has been appointed and sworn in.

Are there any royal duties the Governor General can’t perform?

The Governor General exercises almost all of the powers and responsibilities of the King or Queen, says the Parliament of Canada website.

Only the monarch can name a new governor general, on the advice of the prime minister, which means incumbents in the office can’t choose their successors.

And only the monarch can approve a request from the prime minister for the appointment four to eight additional senators in the event of “potential political deadlock,” says the website. If that request is approved, the Governor General makes the appointments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Walk With Israel draws tens of thousands in Toronto amid tight security

A heavy police presence is on site as tens of thousands participate in Toronto’s annual Walk With Israel on Sunday. Organizers expecting turnout similar to last year’s estimated 56,000 participants. Police...

38m ago

3 elderly residents dead in Markham house fire

Three people have died in hospital after being injured in a residential fire that happened in Markham early Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to Carlton Road and Kennedy Road around 6:46 a.m....

5m ago

'Pick-up man': Organizations work to address mental health of Canadian farmers

Josh Lehmann was a cowboy from Rosthern, a tiny town near where the North and South Saskatchewan rivers meet and the open prairie rolls into the northern boreal forest. He was a rodeo rider, a good friend,...

1h ago

Brampton driver crashes into light post while attempting to flee police: PRP

Police are investigating after a driver reportedly crashed into a light post in Brampton while attempting to flee from police. Officers say the crash happened near Bramalea Road and Countryside Drive...

2h ago

Top Stories

Walk With Israel draws tens of thousands in Toronto amid tight security

A heavy police presence is on site as tens of thousands participate in Toronto’s annual Walk With Israel on Sunday. Organizers expecting turnout similar to last year’s estimated 56,000 participants. Police...

38m ago

3 elderly residents dead in Markham house fire

Three people have died in hospital after being injured in a residential fire that happened in Markham early Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to Carlton Road and Kennedy Road around 6:46 a.m....

5m ago

'Pick-up man': Organizations work to address mental health of Canadian farmers

Josh Lehmann was a cowboy from Rosthern, a tiny town near where the North and South Saskatchewan rivers meet and the open prairie rolls into the northern boreal forest. He was a rodeo rider, a good friend,...

1h ago

Brampton driver crashes into light post while attempting to flee police: PRP

Police are investigating after a driver reportedly crashed into a light post in Brampton while attempting to flee from police. Officers say the crash happened near Bramalea Road and Countryside Drive...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:50
Humid weather to intensify next week

Humid conditions continue in Toronto, with Sunday seeing a small dip in the temperature but scattered showers and humid weather intensify later in the week.

11h ago

2:43
Festival organizers see costs rise as Toronto street festival season begins

This weekend marks the start of Street festival season in Toronto, but with costs to run these events continuing climb, are organizers reaching their tipping point? Afua Baah reports.

14h ago

2:47
UN warns that escalating violence in the DRC is complicating Ebola outbreak response

The United Nations says escalating violence across the Democratic Republic of the Congo is posing a challenge when it comes to combating the Ebola outbreak. Karling Donoghue reports.

17h ago

2:49
Tehran launches strikes on Gulf Nations following U.S. attack on military sites

Tehran has launched ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain following U.S. strikes on Iranian military sites. Karling Donoghue details the chain of events which is poised to add new complications to the ongoing fragile peace negotiations.

17h ago

2:46
Toronto's beach season officially kicks off

With residents enjoying festivals this weekend, people across the city can also enjoy an activity away from the packed crowds. The city's beaches are officially open for swimmers. Brandon Choghri has more.

17h ago

More Videos