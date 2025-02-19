Crown seeking 10-year sentence for ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Pat King

"Freedom Convoy" organizer Pat King returns to court following a break in Ottawa on November 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted February 19, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 19, 2025 5:48 am.

OTTAWA — Pat King, one of the organizers of the 2022 convoy protest in Ottawa, is set to be sentenced in an Ottawa courtroom today.

Superior Court Justice Charles Hackland found King guilty on five counts in November, including mischief and disobeying a court order.

King was found not guilty on three counts of intimidation and one count of obstructing police.

The Crown is seeking a sentence of 10 years for King — the maximum penalty.

His defence is asking for time served and probation, since King spent about five months in jail after his initial arrest in February 2022 before being granted bail.

He spent another week behind bars last summer after the Crown alleged he breached his bail conditions.

The ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest saw hundreds of trucks and thousands of people gridlock downtown Ottawa for about three weeks in the winter of 2022 to protest public health mandates introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protest spread to include blockades at Canada-U. S. border crossings at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., and in Coutts, Alta.

On Feb. 14, 2022, the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time ever to end the protest. The act gave law enforcement extraordinary powers to remove and arrest protesters and gave the government the power to freeze the finances of those connected to the protests.

The temporary emergency powers also gave authorities the ability to commandeer tow trucks to remove vehicles belonging to protesters.

A four-day police operation began on Feb. 18, 2022 to end the protest that had taken over downtown Ottawa.

The emergency declaration was lifted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Feb. 23, 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'I was upside down': Delta passenger recounts harrowing experience after plane crash at Pearson Airport

Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from the U.S. that crashed and flipped over at Toronto Pearson Airport on Family Day are speaking out, sharing harrowing details of one of the most jarring incidents...

1h ago

Aviation expert questions Delta plane's 'rate of descent' after new videos of crash landing at Pearson Airport emerge

While it's still not clear why a Delta Air Lines plane from Minneapolis crash-landed at Toronto's Pearson Airport on Monday, one expert is now questioning the speed of the plane's descent after viewing...

13h ago

Weather alerts lift in Toronto, GTA but bitter cold here to stay

As Toronto and much of the province dig out from a historic weekend of snowfall, bitterly cold temperatures will dominate the forecast for much of the week. Environment Canada issued a winter weather...

2h ago

Delays, cancellations from severe winter weather on multiple GO train lines

Multiple GO train lines are experiencing delays and cancellations due to severe winter weather. Delays of up to 25 minutes have been reported on the Barrie and Kitchener Line along with the Lakeshore...

9h ago

