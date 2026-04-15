Toronto, GTA under special weather statement for up to 20mm of rain

Many areas across the GTA are under a special weather statement as heavy rain continues to pour, reaching 10 to 20 mm in some regions.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted April 15, 2026 12:13 pm.

Last Updated April 15, 2026 1:37 pm.

Toronto, the GTA and all of southern Ontario are under a special weather statement, calling for 10 to 20 millimetres of rain in the region.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the advisory on Wednesday and says the rain is expected to continue into Thursday.

Scattered thunderstorms with heavy downpours are expected this afternoon and again on Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will see showers and potentially more thunderstorms.

The national weather agency warns that the ground, already near saturation, has limited capacity to absorb the rain.

“Portions of the region have received significant rainfall amounts over the last few days. As a result, any further rainfall could have significant impacts. Rainfall warnings may be issued for some regions,” the statement warns.

With the heavy rain, the national weather agency says it will likely lead to pooling on roads and in low-lying areas.

The GTA should dry out on Friday with cloud cover in the morning and sunshine in the afternoon, with daytime highs in the upper teens.

Several areas of the GTA, including Toronto, were under a yellow advisory for fog, which has since lifted.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out Toronto’s extended forecast.

A man with an umbrella is seen walking with downtown Toronto in the background. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
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