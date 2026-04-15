Ford government to allow alcohol almost anywhere in provincial parks

Campers with Canadian flag flying on their camp site are shown in Algonquin Park Saturday June 12, 2021. With provincial re-opening people from across Ontario flocked to Ontario's marquee provincial park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

By Richard Southern

Posted April 15, 2026 5:30 am.

Last Updated April 15, 2026 5:35 am.

It could be beers on the beach and wine at the picnic tables for campers in Ontario this summer.

The Ford government is going to allow alcohol consumption almost anywhere in provincial parks, 680 NewsRadio has exclusively learned. 

Currently, alcohol is restricted to individual campsites, but when Ontario provincial parks open to campers for a new season, beer, wine, and spirits will be allowed in most spots, such as picnic areas and beaches.

Visitors can bring their own booze or buy it in some select parks.

“It’s 2026, and we’re not here to treat our fellow citizens like children,” said Todd McCarthy, Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks, who bills the change as one “intended to improve the overall park experience, support local tourism, while continuing to prioritize safety.”

When asked by 680 NewsRadio if there are any concerns about the move increasing drowning deaths, McCarthy said, “We trust people to drink responsibly. We don’t see this as being associated with the drowning risk at all,” adding that, “If you’re drunk, you shouldn’t go swimming.”

Existing rules will still apply to unlawful behaviour, including public intoxication, underage possession or consumption, and having open alcohol in a vehicle or boat.

And some areas of provincial parks will remain off limits to alcohol, including near playgrounds and sports areas. Parks will post clear signage to identify areas that will remain alcohol-free.

This is just the latest move by the Ford government to modernize alcohol rules. Last month, it announced that it would allow “bring-your-own” alcoholic beverages at outdoor public events.

The province has also allowed alcohol to be sold in corner stores, gas stations, and at so-called pedal pubs.

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