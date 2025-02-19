Trudeau says democracy at stake as Ukraine kept away from peace talks

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ukraine must have a seat at the table in any peace talks, as Washington and Moscow discuss ways to end the war.

Trudeau says Canada and most of its allies insist that Ukraine must be part of any discussions on ending Russia’s war, which started three years ago.

The prime minister will be speaking later today with European leaders as they try to strategize — and as U.S. President Donald Trump suggests that Ukraine somehow started the war.

Trudeau says Ukrainians have been fighting for their own sovereignty as well as for the rules-based order that protected Canada and other countries for nearly eight decades.

He says democracy is at risk if more countries are allowed to invade their neighbours.

Trudeau says Ottawa is “unequivocal” in opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “illegal, immoral, unjust violations of the international order.”