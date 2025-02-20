3 charged in string of GTA smash and grab robberies targetting high-end fragrances

A Toronto Police Services vehicle is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 20, 2025 3:50 pm.

Three people, including a 16-year-old boy, have been charged in a string of smash and grab robberies targetting high-end fragrances.

Investigators say the suspects robbed nine stores between January 8 and February 12, 2025, getting away with around $200,000 worth of perfume and cologne before police sniffed them out.

In each instance, police say the suspects drove to the stores in a stolen vehicle, and entered wearing masks to conceal their identities.

Once inside, they allegedly smash glass display cases with hammers and removed the fragrances before fleeing in the stolen vehicle.

Police say the thefts took place at stores in Toronto, York, Durham and Halton regions.

An investigation culminated with three search warrants being executed on Wednesday, February 19.

During the raids, police arrested three suspects and allegedly seized evidence connected to the case.

Zain Shahzad and Adam Shin, both aged 19, of Toronto, face multiple robbery charges. Shin also faces a charge of assault with a weapon.

A male youth who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act also faces robbery and weapons charges.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Stellantis pausing production of Jeep Compass SUV at Brampton plant

Stellantis says it is pausing production of its next-generation electrified Jeep Compass SUV at its Brampton Assembly Plant, throwing the future of some 3,000 unionized workers into doubt. The carmaker...

46m ago

RCMP charge 2 Toronto residents with defrauding almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars

Two Toronto residents are facing several charges after the RCMP says they defrauded almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars. Police officials say the pair allegedly used technology provided...

4h ago

Experiencing mail delays? Canada Post letter carrier says their trucks were stuck for 'days'

On Monday morning of this week, one day after a second blast of snow in the GTA, several Canada Post employees shovelled out their vehicles at home and made their way to work at the Letter Carrier Depot...

Speakers Corner

5h ago

York police arrest 20, lay 200-plus charges in probe of residential break-ins

York Regional Police (YRP) says 20 people have been arrested, and more than 200 charges have been laid in an investigation centred on 40-plus residential break-ins. Authorities announced the results...

5h ago

Top Stories

Stellantis pausing production of Jeep Compass SUV at Brampton plant

Stellantis says it is pausing production of its next-generation electrified Jeep Compass SUV at its Brampton Assembly Plant, throwing the future of some 3,000 unionized workers into doubt. The carmaker...

46m ago

RCMP charge 2 Toronto residents with defrauding almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars

Two Toronto residents are facing several charges after the RCMP says they defrauded almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars. Police officials say the pair allegedly used technology provided...

4h ago

Experiencing mail delays? Canada Post letter carrier says their trucks were stuck for 'days'

On Monday morning of this week, one day after a second blast of snow in the GTA, several Canada Post employees shovelled out their vehicles at home and made their way to work at the Letter Carrier Depot...

Speakers Corner

5h ago

York police arrest 20, lay 200-plus charges in probe of residential break-ins

York Regional Police (YRP) says 20 people have been arrested, and more than 200 charges have been laid in an investigation centred on 40-plus residential break-ins. Authorities announced the results...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Sunwing cancels southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport

Sunwing says it's canceling all southbound flights from Toronto Pearson on February 19th and 20th to prioritize getting passengers delayed abroad back home. Michelle Mackey is speaking with travellers stuck in Punta Cana.

6h ago

2:58
Chaotic commute for transit riders continues

Days after a series of snow storms ended, transit riders in the GTA are still running into service suspensions, delays and large crowds. David Zura explains. 

22h ago

3:18
Potential lawsuit being launched by plane crash survivors 

Some plane crash survivors are now preparing for a potential lawsuit against Delta Airlines. Shauna Hunt with more on the crash investigation and the continued delays at Pearson airport. 

22h ago

2:51
Multinational investigation into plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport

A multinational investigation is underway at Toronto Pearson Airport to uncover what caused a Delta plane to crash-land Monday. Michelle Mackey reports. 
2:28
Cold temperatures continues midweek

The cold temperatures will continue midweek before some relief this weekend. Stella Acquisto has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos