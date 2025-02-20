3 charged in string of GTA smash and grab robberies targetting high-end fragrances

Three people, including a 16-year-old boy, have been charged in a string of smash and grab robberies targetting high-end fragrances.

Investigators say the suspects robbed nine stores between January 8 and February 12, 2025, getting away with around $200,000 worth of perfume and cologne before police sniffed them out.

In each instance, police say the suspects drove to the stores in a stolen vehicle, and entered wearing masks to conceal their identities.

Once inside, they allegedly smash glass display cases with hammers and removed the fragrances before fleeing in the stolen vehicle.

Police say the thefts took place at stores in Toronto, York, Durham and Halton regions.

An investigation culminated with three search warrants being executed on Wednesday, February 19.

During the raids, police arrested three suspects and allegedly seized evidence connected to the case.

Zain Shahzad and Adam Shin, both aged 19, of Toronto, face multiple robbery charges. Shin also faces a charge of assault with a weapon.

A male youth who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act also faces robbery and weapons charges.