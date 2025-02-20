Ex-Brampton teaching assistant charged in historical child sexual assault case

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape. X/PRP

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 20, 2025 8:26 am.

A former teaching assistant at a school in Brampton has been charged with an alleged historical sexual assault of a child after a parent came forward to the police.

Peel Regional Police said its Special Victims Unit (SVU) launched an investigation in January 2025.

It is alleged that the suspect, who was working as a teaching assistant, sexually assaulted a child within the school.

Police said the incident allegedly occurred during the 2017-2018 academic year at a public school in the Main Street and Queen Street area.

On Feb. 6, police arrested 35-year-old Sundeep Vilkhu, who was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

The school board no longer employs the accused.

Police said Vilkhu was released on conditions and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Investigators are concerned that there may be additional victims and are appealing for them or anyone with information to come forward and contact the SVU.

Top Stories

RCMP charge 2 Toronto residents with defrauding almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars

Two Toronto residents are facing several charges after the RCMP says they defrauded almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars. Police officials say the pair allegedly used technology provided...

38m ago

Experiencing mail delays? Canada Post letter carrier says their trucks were stuck for 'days'

On Monday morning of this week, one day after a second blast of snow in the GTA, several Canada Post employees shovelled out their vehicles at home and made their way to work at the Letter Carrier Depot...

Speakers Corner

1m ago

Toronto union warns of possible strike by 30,000 inside workers as early as March 8

The union representing 30,000 City of Toronto inside workers says strike action could happen as soon as March 8 if both sides fail to agree to terms on a new deal. On Thursday, CUPE Local 79 announced...

updated

44m ago

York police arrest 20, lay 200-plus charges in probe of residential break-ins

York Regional Police says 20 people have been arrested, and more than 200 charges have been laid in an investigation centred on 40-plus residential break-ins. Authorities announced the results of Project...

51m ago

