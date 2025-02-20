A former teaching assistant at a school in Brampton has been charged with an alleged historical sexual assault of a child after a parent came forward to the police.

Peel Regional Police said its Special Victims Unit (SVU) launched an investigation in January 2025.

It is alleged that the suspect, who was working as a teaching assistant, sexually assaulted a child within the school.

Police said the incident allegedly occurred during the 2017-2018 academic year at a public school in the Main Street and Queen Street area.

On Feb. 6, police arrested 35-year-old Sundeep Vilkhu, who was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

The school board no longer employs the accused.

Police said Vilkhu was released on conditions and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Investigators are concerned that there may be additional victims and are appealing for them or anyone with information to come forward and contact the SVU.