Ontario election 2025: Advance voting opens today as campaigning continues

Advance voting in the Ontario election opens today as party leaders continue to make campaign stops in the Greater Toronto Area and Kitchener.

Elections Ontario says advance polls will be open until Saturday and those who haven’t received their voter cards in the mail yet can still cast a ballot if they bring a piece of identification that shows their name and home address.

Ontario’s main party leaders will keep making their pitches to voters today, with Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford making an announcement in Milton this morning.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is set to give a speech at the Canadian Club in Toronto this afternoon, while NDP Leader Marit Stiles is expected to make stops in Toronto and Brampton.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will make a morning announcement in Kitchener.

Election day is set for Feb. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025.

The Canadian Press