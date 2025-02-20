Ontario election 2025: Advance voting opens today as campaigning continues

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles speaks on stage during a rally for supporters in Toronto on February 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 20, 2025 4:01 am.

Last Updated February 20, 2025 4:59 am.

Advance voting in the Ontario election opens today as party leaders continue to make campaign stops in the Greater Toronto Area and Kitchener.

Elections Ontario says advance polls will be open until Saturday and those who haven’t received their voter cards in the mail yet can still cast a ballot if they bring a piece of identification that shows their name and home address.

Ontario’s main party leaders will keep making their pitches to voters today, with Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford making an announcement in Milton this morning.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is set to give a speech at the Canadian Club in Toronto this afternoon, while NDP Leader Marit Stiles is expected to make stops in Toronto and Brampton.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will make a morning announcement in Kitchener.

Election day is set for Feb. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'Are we sleeping on the beach?': Passengers speak out after Sunwing cancels flights out of Pearson

Sunwing Airlines cancelled numerous southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport, citing the need to prioritize bringing home stranded passengers—some delayed for days—after a week of heavy snowfall...

updated

2h ago

Trump eyeing spring start for Canadian lumber tariffs; could new levy stack on current one?

The list of potential American tariffs that could affect Canada grew Wednesday night when U.S. President Donald Trump dropped the idea of a 25 per cent levy on lumber and forest products. Speaking to the...

3h ago

Delta Air Lines offers US$30,000 to passengers in Toronto Pearson crash

Delta Air Lines has confirmed they have offered all 76 passengers on flight 4819 that crash-landed on the runway at Pearson Airport US$30,000 in compensation. The airline said the gesture has "no strings...

11h ago

Crashed Delta plane cleared from Toronto airport runway

The wreck of a crashed Delta Air Lines jet has been cleared from a runway at Toronto's Pearson International Airport. The airline says removing the wreckage took several hours on Wednesday. Delta says...

3h ago

