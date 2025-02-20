The Tragically Hip’s songs inspire jukebox musical, set for 2026 Hamilton debut

The Tragically Hip perform in Vancouver, Sunday, July, 24, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted February 20, 2025 9:00 am.

Last Updated February 20, 2025 10:56 am.

TORONTO — The Tragically Hip’s songbook is getting the jukebox musical treatment under the guidance of “Come From Away” producer Michael Rubinoff.

Named after a Hip song, the show dubbed “It’s a Good Life If You Don’t Weaken” promises to draw on the band’s deep catalogue of Canadian classics, including lyrics by late frontman Gord Downie.

Rubinoff will be assisted by fellow producers David and Hannah Mirvish.

The book is written by Brian Hill, who worked on the Broadway musical “The Story of My Life,” and Ahmed Moneka, a nominee at this year’s Juno Awards for global music album.

Producers say the musical will premiere at Hamilton’s Theatre Aquarius next year with plans to further develop the project at Toronto Metropolitan University’s theatre school.

They did not provide details about the storyline.

Rubinoff said in a statement that the Hip musical underwent a two-week workshop last fall, culminating in a half-hour performance of selections for a private audience that included members of the Kingston, Ont. band.

An open casting call is set for March 9 at the Creative School Chrysalis at Toronto Metropolitan University, which Rubinoff emphasized will seek exceptional singers of rock, folk and country music who have “a unique sound and strong acting chops.”

The song “It’s a Good Life If You Don’t Weaken” appeared on the Hip’s 2002 album “In Violet Light.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

RCMP charge 2 Toronto residents with defrauding almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars

Two Toronto residents are facing several charges after the RCMP says they defrauded almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars. Police officials say the pair allegedly used technology provided...

0m ago

Experiencing mail delays? Canada Post letter carrier says their trucks were stuck for 'days'

On Monday morning of this week, one day after a second blast of snow in the GTA, several Canada Post employees shovelled out their vehicles at home and made their way to work at the Letter Carrier Depot...

Speakers Corner

2m ago

Toronto union warns of possible strike by 30,000 inside workers as early as March 8

The union representing 30,000 City of Toronto inside workers says strike action could happen as soon as March 8 if both sides fail to agree to terms on a new deal. On Thursday, CUPE Local 79 announced...

updated

45m ago

York police arrest 20, lay 200-plus charges in probe of residential break-ins

York Regional Police (YRP) says 20 people have been arrested, and more than 200 charges have been laid in an investigation centred on 40-plus residential break-ins. Authorities announced the results...

0m ago

Top Stories

RCMP charge 2 Toronto residents with defrauding almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars

Two Toronto residents are facing several charges after the RCMP says they defrauded almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars. Police officials say the pair allegedly used technology provided...

0m ago

Experiencing mail delays? Canada Post letter carrier says their trucks were stuck for 'days'

On Monday morning of this week, one day after a second blast of snow in the GTA, several Canada Post employees shovelled out their vehicles at home and made their way to work at the Letter Carrier Depot...

Speakers Corner

2m ago

Toronto union warns of possible strike by 30,000 inside workers as early as March 8

The union representing 30,000 City of Toronto inside workers says strike action could happen as soon as March 8 if both sides fail to agree to terms on a new deal. On Thursday, CUPE Local 79 announced...

updated

45m ago

York police arrest 20, lay 200-plus charges in probe of residential break-ins

York Regional Police (YRP) says 20 people have been arrested, and more than 200 charges have been laid in an investigation centred on 40-plus residential break-ins. Authorities announced the results...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Sunwing cancels southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport

Sunwing says it's canceling all southbound flights from Toronto Pearson on February 19th and 20th to prioritize getting passengers delayed abroad back home. Michelle Mackey is speaking with travellers stuck in Punta Cana.

1h ago

2:58
Chaotic commute for transit riders continues

Days after a series of snow storms ended, transit riders in the GTA are still running into service suspensions, delays and large crowds. David Zura explains. 

16h ago

3:18
Potential lawsuit being launched by plane crash survivors 

Some plane crash survivors are now preparing for a potential lawsuit against Delta Airlines. Shauna Hunt with more on the crash investigation and the continued delays at Pearson airport. 

17h ago

2:51
Multinational investigation into plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport

A multinational investigation is underway at Toronto Pearson Airport to uncover what caused a Delta plane to crash-land Monday. Michelle Mackey reports. 

23h ago

2:28
Cold temperatures continues midweek

The cold temperatures will continue midweek before some relief this weekend. Stella Acquisto has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos