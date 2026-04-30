Frost advisory issued for Toronto, parts of GTA as temperatures plunge overnight

A late‑April cold snap is prompting a yellow‑level frost advisory for Toronto and several parts of the GTA, with Environment Canada warning that temperatures will dip to near- or below-freezing overnight into Friday morning.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 30, 2026 9:27 am.

Last Updated April 30, 2026 11:21 am.

A late‑April cold snap is prompting a yellow‑level frost advisory for Toronto and several parts of the GTA, with Environment Canada warning that temperatures will dip to near- or below-freezing overnight into Friday morning.

The advisory was issued at 9:10 a.m. Thursday applies to a wide stretch of southern Ontario.

It includes Toronto; the communities of Pickering, Oshawa, and the rest of southern Durham Region; the municipalities of Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham; Hamilton, Mississauga, and Brampton; the towns of Halton Hills and Milton; the communities of Burlington and Oakville; and the broader Niagara Region.

Related:

Environment Canada says the impact level is moderate with high confidence in the forecast, noting that patchy frost is likely to form under clearing skies and cold overnight air.

Residents are being urged to cover vulnerable plants or bring potted ones indoors, especially in frost‑prone or low‑lying areas where temperatures can fall more quickly.

Despite the downside of it being this chilly in late April into early May, CityNews meteorologist Jessie Uppal says it’s not uncommon to see frost in the GTA during this time of year.

“Typically, we still experience frost through the last week of April and first week of May,” Uppal said. “Although this year, the end of April has been cooler compared to the last two years. In 2022, we had an even colder stretch of frosty nights in late April, 27, 28, 29, falling below the freezing mark.”

Cold pattern continues into weekend as May arrives

The frost threat follows a stretch of below‑seasonal temperatures across the GTA. The region is heading into a chilly start to May, with daytime highs struggling to reach the low teens and overnight lows repeatedly dipping toward freezing.

Thursday’s high is expected to reach only 11°C, with scattered showers lingering. Friday will be even colder, with a brisk northwest wind, a high near 10°C, a low around 1°C, and potential for flurries north of the city.

Most of the weekend should stay dry, with just a few chances of showers late Saturday, although temperatures will dip well below seasonal levels. Sunday will be drier but still cool, reaching a daytime high of 11°C.

More consistent double‑digit temperatures are expected to return next week, though rain remains in the forecast.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out Toronto’s extended forecast.

A frost advisory was issued for Toronto on Thursday, April 30, 2026. Photo: iStock/Getty Images. tbgrant
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police say 3-alarm fire at Humber Yacht Club was deliberately set

Toronto police now say the three‑alarm fire that tore through the Toronto Humber Yacht Club early Wednesday morning was an arson, confirming suspicions after firefighters arrived to find the Etobicoke...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for sharp 7-cent increase on Friday

Drivers across Toronto and the GTA will face another spike at the pumps, with gas prices set to rise seven cents at 12:01 a.m. Friday, pushing the average price from 179.9 to 186.9 cents per litre at most...

36m ago

Subway service resumes on lines 2 and 4, TTC says

Subway service has resumed on Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) and Line 4 (Sheppard-Yonge) following technical issues, the TTC says. The two lines were shut down for around 30 minutes. No details have been...

42m ago

Mississauga building targeted in overnight arson; up to 4 suspects sought

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating after a late‑night fire at a commercial building in Mississauga was confirmed to be an arson, with up to four suspects seen fleeing the scene. Officers...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police say 3-alarm fire at Humber Yacht Club was deliberately set

Toronto police now say the three‑alarm fire that tore through the Toronto Humber Yacht Club early Wednesday morning was an arson, confirming suspicions after firefighters arrived to find the Etobicoke...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for sharp 7-cent increase on Friday

Drivers across Toronto and the GTA will face another spike at the pumps, with gas prices set to rise seven cents at 12:01 a.m. Friday, pushing the average price from 179.9 to 186.9 cents per litre at most...

36m ago

Subway service resumes on lines 2 and 4, TTC says

Subway service has resumed on Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) and Line 4 (Sheppard-Yonge) following technical issues, the TTC says. The two lines were shut down for around 30 minutes. No details have been...

42m ago

Mississauga building targeted in overnight arson; up to 4 suspects sought

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating after a late‑night fire at a commercial building in Mississauga was confirmed to be an arson, with up to four suspects seen fleeing the scene. Officers...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Not as cold next week, but likely wetter

More rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week and into next week but temperature are expected to increase after the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:55
Former Police Detective says antisemitism is a problem within the Toronto Police Service

Retired police officer Hank Idsinga says cronyism and antisemitism is a problem within Toronto police leadership. As Alan Carter reports, Idsinga says he doesn't trust the Police Service to investigate his allegations.

17h ago

2:11
Black clouds of tiny flying insects swarming Toronto's waterways

Clouds of tiny flying black insects are causing frustration around Toronto's waterways.  Audra Brown with how the swarms of midges are part of a mating cycle and why it won't last long.

18h ago

11:16
'I have no faith in them': Former Toronto detective details systemic issues in the force

Former Toronto homicide detective Hank Idsinga detailed his personal experience with the force in a bombshell memoir where he says he witnessed antisemitism, anti-Black racism, misogyny and homophobia.

20h ago

2:41
“Where’s the money?”: Online donations for mom of 10 kids under police investigation

An online fundraiser for an Ontario mom is raising alarm bells after the woman says she didn't receive all of the money. Pat Taney reports

23h ago

More Videos