Drivers across Toronto and the GTA will face another spike at the pumps, with gas prices set to rise seven cents at 12:01 a.m. Friday, pushing the average price from 179.9 to 186.9 cents per litre at most stations.

The increase comes amid a turbulent stretch of price swings across the region. According to the CityNews Gas Price Tracker, the GTA has seen everything from sharp drops to sudden jumps throughout April — including a 13‑cent decrease on April 10 (173.9), an 8‑cent surge on April 18 (181.9) and a 5‑cent rise on April 24.

The monthly high was 188.9 cents per litre at most gas stations on April 8, with the low registering at 163.9 cents on April 20 and April 21. Recent days have been comparatively steady, hovering around 176.9 cents per litre before this week’s climb.

The jump also comes despite the recent suspension of the federal excise tax on gasoline, part of a national affordability measure intended to ease pressure on drivers. While the tax pause was expected to help lower pump prices, analysts have noted that global oil markets, refinery output, and regional supply pressures continue to drive volatility.

Industry analysts have warned that the current unpredictability may continue, with forecasts frequently shifting throughout the day due to market fluctuations and refinery dynamics. More updates are expected as analysts monitor market conditions heading into the weekend.