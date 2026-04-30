Hwy. 401 procession planned Thursday for fallen OPP officer Brandon Malcolm

OPP Sgt. Brandon Malcolm died in a motorcycle crash in Cobourg on Monday. Photo: OPP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 30, 2026 5:51 am.

A procession will take place on Thursday afternoon as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) escort the body of Sergeant Brandon Malcolm from Toronto to Oshawa, three days after the veteran officer was killed in a motorcycle crash while on duty in Cobourg.

The OPP says the procession will depart the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto around 1 p.m., travelling eastbound along Highway 401 to Oshawa. Only OPP‑approved vehicles and designated members will take part.

Members of the public wishing to pay their respects are encouraged to gather safely on overpasses between Keele Street and Thickson Road South, joining first responders who will line the route. Police are urging people not to stop on the highway or obstruct traffic.

The procession will also be livestreamed on the OPP’s YouTube channel.

Sgt. Malcolm, 33, died Monday after crashing while operating a police motorcycle on Highway 401 near Burnham Street North in Cobourg. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Malcolm joined the OPP in 2020 and served his entire career with the Northumberland detachment.

Tributes have poured in from across the province. OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said the service is “grieving this tremendous loss,” while Premier Doug Ford offered condolences to Malcolm’s family and colleagues.

A book of condolences has been opened online at opp.ca/news, where members of the public can leave messages for Malcolm’s family and colleagues. Funeral arrangements remain in the early stages.

The OPP expressed gratitude for the “compassion and support” shown by first responders and community members during what it described as an extraordinarily difficult week for the service.

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